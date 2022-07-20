FACT CHECK: President Bio said that Sierra Leone is ranked number one in the world as far as women empowerment is concerned. That is completely FALSE

Last week, @PresidentBio said that Sierra Leone is ranked number one in the world as far as women empowerment is concerned. That is completely FALSE According to the Global Gender Gap index Iceland, Norway and Finland lead the global rankings.

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, has reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfil promises made to the people of Moyamba.

One of such promises was the reconstruction of the Mabang Bridge which has been in a deplorable state for years.

The bridge has since been reconstructed and a ceremony was held to commission it. During the commissioning, President Bio applauded the spirit of cooperation between his government and the European Union, which both parties claim have resulted in several infrastructure projects across the country.

The 231-metre double-lane Mabang bridge connects Ribbi Chiefdom, Moyamba District in the south of the country and Koya Chiefdom Port Loko in the North and it’s a significant route for economic activities. The bridge collapsed about nine years ago and has just been reconstructed for use.

