20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

FACT CHECK: President Bio said that Sierra Leone is ranked number one in the world as far as women empowerment is concerned. That is completely FALSE

By Sierra Network
343
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Last week, @PresidentBio said that Sierra Leone is ranked number one in the world as far as women empowerment is concerned. That is completely FALSE According to the Global Gender Gap index Iceland, Norway and Finland lead the global rankings.

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, has reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfil promises made to the people of Moyamba.

One of such promises was the reconstruction of the Mabang Bridge which has been in a deplorable state for years.

The bridge has since been reconstructed and a ceremony was held to commission it. During the commissioning, President Bio applauded the spirit of cooperation between his government and the European Union, which both parties claim have resulted in several infrastructure projects across the country. 

The 231-metre double-lane Mabang bridge connects Ribbi Chiefdom, Moyamba District in the south of the country and Koya Chiefdom Port Loko in the North and it’s a significant route for economic activities. The bridge collapsed about nine years ago and has just been reconstructed for use. 

FULL ARTICLE CLICK HERE

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Deaths And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleIranian Ambassador Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Recounts Efforts at Improving Relations Between the Countries
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

1,200 Teachers to be Recruited in September

This medium was informed that the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) will soon start the process of recruiting one thousand...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

1,200 Teachers to be Recruited in September

Sierra Network - 0