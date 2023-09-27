24.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Exciting News! House of Stars made it to the Times Square Billboard in New York

By Sierra Network
Sierra Leone’s biggest reality TV show HOUSE OF STARS has been featured on the Times Square LED display advertising billboards in New York, USA. This groundbreaking opportunity has put Sierra Leone on the spotlight of entertainment globally.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment hub, and neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, United States. It is one of the world’s busiest pedestrian areas. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and a major center of the world’s entertainment industry, famous for its amazing LED advertisement billboards.

House Of Stars making waves across the globe. From Times Square in NYC to JFK International Airport in Queens, New York. The CEO of Kings Empire SL hanging out with the president/CEO of KID-AFAN Company Limited in the United States of America🇺🇸

House of Stars is not only the most anticipated show in Sierra Leone. The world is at a standstill to see this event live on TV. Kings Empire has placed premium on this show and are ready to give Sierra Leoneans and the world what they truly deserve in terms of reality TV show.

Kings Empire and partners will continue to use the House of Stars show to rebrand Sierra Leone at the global stage. This is a big win for Sierra Leone entertainment.

As the show set to go live in October, we urge you all to vote for your favorite contestants to enter the house. We are in the final week of voting for the remaining qualifiers, make you vote count.

Don’t forget, a well furnished three bedroom house, a car, and a cash preize of Le 100 Million are at stake for the winner.

“FAME IS BUSINESS”

©️ HOUSE OF STARS MEDIA

