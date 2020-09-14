29.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 14, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Ex-Sierra Leone Rebel Leader Released

By Sierra Network
1062
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

We are the Bio’s. Honeymoon mood activated in BYBLOS one of the oldest cities in the world – First Lady Fatima Bio

In your life my infinite dreams live. The best...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC Reacts To Allegations Of Corruption In Sierra Leone Parliament

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/02814th September, 2020
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ex-Sierra Leone Rebel Leader Released

Gbao will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Gbao will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a town in Sierra Leone’s Eastern Province, subject to close supervision and strict conditions

A former rebel leader in Sierra Leone, imprisoned for crimes against humanity committed during the country’s civil war, has been granted conditional early release, the country’s UN-backed tribunal said.

Augustine Gbao, 72, a former leader of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), was given a 25-year sentence for acts including terrorism, extermination, murder, rape and sexual slavery.

“Former RUF commander Augustine Gbao has been granted conditional early release, with a three-month delay, during which time he must undergo specific training geared to his understanding of and acceptance of responsibility for the harm he inflicted by his crimes,” the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone, based in The Hague, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The court said it found that Gbao, who was detained in 2003 and is serving his sentence in Rwanda, had “largely behaved properly in prison” and showed remorse.

Gbao will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a town in the country’s Eastern Province, subject to close supervision and strict conditions.

The conditions include a radio and television apology to the victims of his crimes and to the people of Sierra Leone.

The Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone is the successor to a court established by the United Nations in 2002 to try those who bear “the greatest responsibility” for the atrocities during the country’s 1991-2001 civil war.

The conflict, financed largely by so-called “blood diamonds”, left 120,000 people dead and tens of thousands mutilated.

Between 1991 and 2001, the RUF carried out a series of atrocities in an attempt to gain control over Sierra Leone’s lucrative mining districts.

On Tuesday, the court rejected a bid by former Liberian President and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor – who is serving a 50-year sentence for crimes committed in Sierra Leone – to be moved from a British jail, where he claimed he risks dying from coronavirus.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleAs Unbundling of the Institution Takes Centre Stage… The True Story About SALCAB Emerges
Next articleACC Reacts To Allegations Of Corruption In Sierra Leone Parliament
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

ACC Reacts To Allegations Of Corruption In Sierra Leone Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/02814th September, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Ex-Sierra Leone Rebel Leader Released

Sierra Network - 0
Gbao will be able to serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a town in Sierra Leone's Eastern...
Read more
Blog

As Unbundling of the Institution Takes Centre Stage… The True Story About SALCAB Emerges

Sierra Network - 0
After running Sierra Leone Cable (SALCAB), an agency that controls the country’s internet gateway, for over a year without realising much returns...
Read more
Blog

Parliament Vexed For Been Scrutinized?

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Are reports true that Parliament, the body collectively elected by the people to serve as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

We are the Bio’s. Honeymoon mood activated in BYBLOS one of the oldest cities in the world – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In your life my infinite dreams live. The best and most beautiful things in...
Read more

ACC Reacts To Allegations Of Corruption In Sierra Leone Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/02814th September, 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Read more

As Unbundling of the Institution Takes Centre Stage… The True Story About SALCAB Emerges

Blog Sierra Network - 0
After running Sierra Leone Cable (SALCAB), an agency that controls the country’s internet gateway, for over a year without realising much returns...
Read more

Parliament Vexed For Been Scrutinized?

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Are reports true that Parliament, the body collectively elected by the people to serve as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

We are the Bio’s. Honeymoon mood activated in BYBLOS one of...

Sierra Network - 0