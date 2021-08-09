Ex-President Koroma Heads AU Observation Mission to Zambia

His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, it was understood, on the 6th August 2021, extended an invitation to former President Ernest Bai Koroma to lead the African Union Elections Observation Mission (AUEOM), to the Republic of Zambia’s August 12th Presidential elections.

“Given your vast experience in and your commitment to the promotion of democracy, peace and stability on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the AEUOM to the Republic of Zambia,” AU chairperson, Mousa Faki, said in the letter sent to the Sierra Leonean statesman.





President Ernest Bai Koroma, who is widely regarded as an icon of peace and democracy in Africa, will be engaging a broad spectrum of stakeholders in Zambia’s political and electioneering processes. This would enable him and his team of AU experts to have a better understanding and appreciation of the process.

“I am firmly committed to supporting the AU in its pursuit of the ideals of sustainable peace, democracy and stability in Africa. I believe that deepening democracy through credible and inclusive electoral processes is essential for the continent’s economic progress,” said President Koroma.

President Ernest Bai Koroma departed Freetown on the 6th August 2021 and will return on the 19th August 2021.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper