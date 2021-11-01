Ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma to Take Part in African Union Commission High-Level Dialogue

Makeni, 30th October 2021 – On the invitation of the African Union Commission, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, departed Sierra Leone for Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the 12th Annual High-Level Retreat of High Representatives, Special Envoys and Special Representatives of the Chairperson of the Commission.

Slated to be held between 1st and 3rd November, 2021, the deliberations will be guided by the theme: “Improved Coordination and Harmonization for impactful Mediation.” Its objective is to build a consensus that will inform AU’s promotion of peace and security in Africa and former President Koroma has been billed to share his vast and well – acclaimed experience on mediation and reconciliation processes.

A letter signed by the AU Commissioner, Ambassador Bankole Adebayo reads: “The 12th High-Level Retreat will provide participants an opportunity to reflect, take stock and review ongoing mediation efforts in the evolving conflict context on the Continent towards better coherence for more sustained impact. The exercise also offers insights and exchanges by mediation practitioners on emerging policy and practice as it relates to inclusivity, particularly of women, youth and civil society.”

It could be recalled that former President Ernest Bai Koroma has established himself formidably in mediation for the African Union and ECOWAS under whose auspices he has, through exemplary mediation roles, managed conflicts before, during and after the electioneering processes of countries like Zambia, Benin, Togo and Namibia. He was also key in the ECOWAS mediation in Ivory Coast, Guinea – Bissau and The Gambia.

The High-level session will be opened by the AU Commission Chairperson and a senior official from the Government of Kenya. It shall bring together participants from member States and AU organs. A segment of the programme will also include an interactive session between the AU High Representatives and top officials of the United Nations. This, according to the AU Commission, will strengthen “multi-lateral coordination.”

African Union