I had the pleasure to inform Minister of Finance @jj_saffa that the EU made a disbursement of € 15 million in budgetary support to Sierra Leone. This support will assist in facing the extra-ordinary challenges resulting from the #COVIDー19 pandemic #EUStandsWithSalone

I had the pleasure to inform Minister of Finance @jj_saffa that the EU made a disbursement of € 15 million in budgetary support to Sierra Leone. This support will assist in facing the extra-ordinary challenges resulting from the #COVIDー19 pandemic #EUStandsWithSalone 🇪🇺🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/jLhO5SU1qo — Tom Vens (@TomVensEU) December 15, 2020