Saturday, July 4, 2020
Updated:

European Union Boosts Agriculture Ministry & Njala with Three 4WD Vehicles

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Boosting Agriculture and Food Security (BAFS) project, has handed over three brand new off-road 4WD vehicles to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF), to support the Ministry’s actions geared towards increasing domestic food production, thereby improving resilience to COVID-19 shocks in the medium term.

One vehicle will provide support to the Crops Division of MAF in their fight against the Fall Armyworm-a worm with ability to destroy crops, and the other two to the Agricultural Engineering Division & Njala University, in their quest to do a comprehensive soil survey to determine geo-spatial classification of Sierra Leone’s soils for crops suitability. Both projects implemented by the two MAF Divisions and Njala University, are part of a comprehensive plan of actions supported by the European Union.

The European Union is proud to have supported these initiatives that have proved highly effective in empowering and enhancing the capacities and skills of MAF and Njala University. It is hoped that the assets handed over to MAF and Njala University will not only better equip them to provide effective advisory services to farming communities, but also help them to sustain skills development and learning for the entire agriculture sector workers.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

