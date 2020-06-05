EU Provides EUR 10M for Priority Expenditures to Combat COVID-19

The European Union (EU) has expressed its commitment to support the Government’s response to vulnerable Sierra Leoneans during the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It has been estimated that within the 2014-2020 period, overall EU support to Sierra Leone will be focused on promoting governance and public sector reform including effective revenue generation, strengthening public policies and promoting greater economic diversification and job creation.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis puts at risk progress that Sierra Leone has achieved during this time.

In light of this, the EU has stepped up its support with the early disbursement of EUR 10 Million, which will be crucial to create space for priority expenditures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support ongoing development priorities.

The EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens said: “With this package, the European Union shows its continued engagement and solidarity with Sierra Leone and its people during this global crisis. The disbursement aims to address the most pressing challenges resulting from the pandemic. This financial support to the Treasury will contribute to macro-financial stability and to the Government’s ability to sustain its financing to important sectors, such as education, health and infrastructure.”

Jacob Jusu Saffa, the Minister of Finance said: “In addition to testing the resilience of our people and our healthcare systems, the COVID-19 will have a significant impact on businesses and the economy. The Government of Sierra Leone’s response recognises that we must maintain economic stability and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 shock on the country. Thanks to this essential budget support disbursement, the European Union is demonstrating the strength of its commitment to our partnership.”

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has launched the European Union (EU) funded project of eight hundred thousand (800.000) Euro meant “to enhance domestic electoral observer organizations and citizens participation in democratic governance reforms leading to the 2022-2023 electoral cycle” in Freetown.

The fund is a partnership support to the National Election Watch (NEW). The Honourable Vice President thanked the EU for the support to the development of Sierra Leone’s democratic processes. He noted the timeliness of the project, describing it as vital for the democratic outlook of Sierra Leone.

Vice President Jalloh commended the National Election Watch for the sentiments expressed by the European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens and the Acting Chief Electoral Commissioner of National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Dr. Jalloh stated that the future prospect of Sierra Leone young democracy depends on national institutions standing the test of time. He maintained that for NEW to make an impact and respond to the sentiments expressed by NEC and EU Heads, means that civil society has to work with Government. “There should be a strategic partnership to ensure that together we implement the European Union Election Observer Mission Report. European Union Observer Mission Report cannot be done in isolation by Government,” he stressed.

The Vice President told the audience that the process of civil society and Government dialogue which he is leading is meant to build a framework for continued government-civil society partnership. He buttressed the partnership will lead to a new chapter in the governance landscape, that will enable civil society to engage Government beyond elections in the country’s development dynamics.

VP Juldeh Jalloh noted one relevant dimension that the project captures, which is “enhancing citizens’ participation”. He informed the attendees about the systematic disengagement between the citizens and the States in Africa.

He explained that citizens are losing interest in the administration of governance, leading to their refusal to participate in electoral processes and governance of the State. The Honourable Vice President emphasized the need for Africa to establish channels that will enhance citizens’ participation in governance.

The Vice President expressed hope that the project will recalibrate and ensure that the systematic disengagement of society from the State is reversed and get citizens interested again in governance and electoral processes.

He added that the reversal of the systematic disengagement is vital for the health of the country’s democracy. The project was launched on Tuesday 2nd June, 2020.

