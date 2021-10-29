EU Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commends Government for Abolition of Death Penalty

State House, Freetown, Friday 29 October 2021 – The European Union Delegation in Sierra Leone has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and commended his government for the repeal of the death penalty.

Ambassador Manuel Müller also stated that the EU and Sierra Leone enjoyed good relations that espoused good governance, supported education and celebrated legal reforms.

He further stated that their visit to State House was also in a way to follow-up on their recommendations after the 2018 general elections, which, he said, were free, fair, and transparent, adding that it was good to know that the country had gone through maturity in strengthening the democratic transfer of power.

“Your Excellency, the European Union commends your government for the repeal of the seditious libel law, and very recently the abolition of the death penalty. The EU will continue to support the country in the pursuit of legal reforms,” he noted.

In a short comment, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the delegation from the EU, adding that Sierra Leone and the EU had a long and historic relation, which the country had benefited and enjoyed a lot from.

He emphasised that his government was committed to advancing not only the recommendations of the EU, but was also considering all other recommendations after the 2018 elections intended to make sure elections in the country were clean and transparent.

“Despite the multiplying effects of the coronavirus, my government is advancing critical reforms to mitigate the effects of global supply chain challenges. We will also make sure that the recommendations of the EU and other elections observer missions are embedded in the Public Elections Act,” he ended.

