NewsPress Release Updated: April 17, 2020 Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure By Sierra Network April 17, 2020 92 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read NewsSierra Network - April 17, 20200Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure In compliance with the GoSL's efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL...Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 17, 2020011 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 17, 20200FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net In compliance with the GoSL’s efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL has formed an Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) that advises GoSL on how to improve learning outcomes while responding to COVID-19. TagsDavid Moinina SengehMINISTRY OF BASIC AND SENIOR SECONDARY EDUCATIONsierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous article11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News NewsSierra Network - April 17, 20200Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure In compliance with the GoSL's efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL...Read more Current Affairs 11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the... Read more News FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku,... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update17th April 202011 new cases confirmed today26 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more News ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th April, 2020PRESS RELEASE Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This 11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the... Read more FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s News Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku,... Read more ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force News Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th April, 2020PRESS RELEASE Read more Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens News Sierra Network - April 17, 2020 0 Flooding in Freetown is caused by a number of factors; illegal dumping, silt from deforested hillsides and structures being built in waterways.... Read more - Advertisement -