25.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 17, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure

By Sierra Network
92
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure

In compliance with the GoSL's efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know

The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s

Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

In compliance with the GoSL’s efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL has formed an Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) that advises GoSL on how to improve learning outcomes while responding to COVID-19.

Previous article11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Establishment Of An Education Emergency Taskforce (EEF) To Support Learning During COVID-19 School Closure

In compliance with the GoSL's efforts in preventing further spread of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone, the @MOBSSE_SL...
Read more
Current Affairs

11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know

Sierra Network - 0
The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the...
Read more
News

FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s

Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku,...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 11 New Confirmed Cases, Total 26 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update17th April 202011 new cases confirmed today26 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
News

ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th April, 2020PRESS RELEASE
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

11 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Sierra Leone And This Is What You Need To Know

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
The husband of Sierra Leone’s second Covid19 patient has cautioned the authorities to concentrate on COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION rather than directly connecting the...
Read more

FCC Launched Construction Project Of 5 Different Community Drainage’s

News Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday, FCC launched a project to start the construction of drainages in 5 target communities including Caulker Street, Melon Street, Bottom Oku,...
Read more

ACC Launches Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Response Transparency Task Force

News Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/012 17th April, 2020PRESS RELEASE
Read more

Ministry of Lands Seek To Endanger The Lives Of Citizens

News Sierra Network - 0
Flooding in Freetown is caused by a number of factors; illegal dumping, silt from deforested hillsides and structures being built in waterways....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.