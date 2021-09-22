30.8 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Ernest Bai Koroma calls for all to “prove witch”, But Sasswood don ready for am. Ee get for prove witch jisnor. Una watch we – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Ernest Bai Koroma @ebklegacy calls for all to “prove witch” (confess to misdeeds done secretly in the dark) but Ernest is yet to confess to his own Witchcraft over the past 4 years against APC party’s progress. But I have Sasswood for him. I guess you all know what is Sasswood?

Fraudulent make-up of APC delegates. Fake Convention = Fake new Constitution. All bcoz APC godfather of practitioners of Munku Politics, Ernest Bai Koroma thinks he can fool all the people all the time. But Sasswood don ready for am. Ee get for prove witch jisnor. Una watch we.

Sierra Network - 0