23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 8, 2021
type here...
EntertainmentEntertainment NewsMusic Videos
Updated:

Entertainers Turning Into Beggars Due To Undue Government Restrictions – Amb. Alhaji K. Tarawally (Laj-K)

By Sierra Network
366
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update7th March 20212 New Cases3920 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Transform Freetown – Collection, Management And Safe Disposal Of Liquid Waste And Solid Waste

Our first sanitation target in #TransformFreetown is to increase the collection, management and safe disposal of #liquid...
Read more
EntertainmentSierra Network - 0

Bring Back Our Shows NaCOVERC

Bring back our shows NaCOVERC , you can't be allowing certain groups of people gathering together for...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

We’ve seen our counterparts in Guinea, Gambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Gambia and other African countries organizing major local and international shows under some guiding principles to help sustain and keep their creative and entertainment industry and their economies alive….but Sierra Leone keep moving on the contrary and it seems to be okay after the untold sufferings of countless numbers of entertainers, and their businesses continue to perish in the name of Covid-19 response, which appears to be a stunt.

It’s unwise to allow other major events to hold across the country, including political events, religious events, school concerts, public campaigns, rallies, government functions going on as planned, and yet you say no Entertainment events. This is ridiculous and complete wickedness to the creative industry. This is our livelihood. You can’t stop us and then failing to compensate us. You continues cancelling our shows and events with no remorse. This government MUST listen now before it’s too late. I’m hurt. I’m venting because our businesses are dying and our Entertainers/Celebrities are now turning into political or domestic beggars.

Let it also be known that the entertainment industry has played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, raising awareness and adhering to the precautionary measures. But with all of these contributions, it appears that we are the biggest victims of this crisis, whilst other sectors are partying.

Investment companies/stakeholders in the Sierra Leone Entertainment Industry are calling on the President Julius Maada Bio led Government of Sierra Leone to lift the ban on the entertainment industry and follow the steps taken by other African countries, that guide the conduct of entertainment events. We have suffered in silence and no one seems to be concerned.

For the past one year, our investments have dwindled and our cries have been falling on deaf ears and no one cares. This is not only affecting us, but several others who directly or indirectly rely on entertainment events for their livelihoods.

This is a wake up call for all entertainers, entertainment stakeholders and the government to map out possible ways of ensuring that entertainment events go on, as it is the case for our African counterparts.

“Are nor bin wan write natin but dis issue o,” but the current economic outcry, sufferings and brouhaha in the Creative Industry in Sierra Leone seem to be getting worse day by day for entertainers and the emerging businesses. This has left me with no choice but to add my voice and passionately appeal and crave the indulgence of our government to allow us organize our shows or in the interim use or utilize some funds of the EU, IMF, WHO and other international supports as relief or recovery funding to affected businesses in the entertainment industry.

Amb. Alhaji K. Tarawally (Laj-K)
Youth Activist, Entrepreneur and Entertainment Executive

Enough Is Enough

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleBring Back Our Shows NaCOVERC
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 22 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update7th March 20212 New Cases3920 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Transform Freetown – Collection, Management And Safe Disposal Of Liquid Waste And Solid Waste

Sierra Network - 0
Our first sanitation target in #TransformFreetown is to increase the collection, management and safe disposal of #liquid waste and #solid waste from...
Read more
Entertainment

Bring Back Our Shows NaCOVERC

Sierra Network - 0
Bring back our shows NaCOVERC , you can't be allowing certain groups of people gathering together for political activities without using face...
Read more
Entertainment

Entertainers Turning Into Beggars Due To Undue Government Restrictions – Amb. Alhaji K. Tarawally (Laj-K)

Sierra Network - 0
We've seen our counterparts in Guinea, Gambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Gambia and other African countries organizing major local and international shows under some...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update6th March 20219 New Cases3918 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Bring Back Our Shows NaCOVERC

Entertainment Sierra Network - 0
Bring back our shows NaCOVERC , you can't be allowing certain groups of people gathering together for political activities without using face...
Read more

Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

Entertainment Sierra Network - 0
D. SAJ ENTERTAINMENTPress ReleaseFor immediate song release The all time local and international award winning artist and Music Crusader...
Read more

Postponement Of ECOFEST Sierra Leone 2020

Entertainment Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Call Me – Abena (Official Music Video)

Entertainment Sierra Network - 0
Abena's given name is Sia Nesi Nancy Yarjah, Abena was born in Sierra Leone, but grew up in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0