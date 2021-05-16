Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft

By Ranger

In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy clearly stated that it notes with grave concern and dismay the persistent illegal and unpatriotic activities in the sector including but not limited to faulty meters, unmetered supply, unregistered meters, vandalization of EDSA facilities and non-charging customers by members of the public and some business organizations.

The Notice continues that the Ministry has observed that despite persistent appeals and public education, unscrupulous citizens and business organizations continue to steal electricity through illegal connections thereby occasioning some serious technical and commercial loss on EDSA.

The Ministry, it was stated, wants the general public to know that Government through the Ministry of Energy is setting up a Team comprising the Sierra Leone Police, the Military and Office of the National Security that will be charged with the responsibility of looking into matters of electricity theft and/ or the illegal abstraction of electricity.

It continued that the general public is further informed that the Team will soon start its inspection patrols, and that in the course of their inspection, anyone found wanting of illegally abstracting electricity will face the full force of the law.

The Notice concludes by stating that the Ministry continues to urge all to refrain from such acts and to help report cases that border on electricity theft at the nearest Police Station or to the Ministry of Energy.

