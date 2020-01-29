Energy Minister Alerts EDSA about Suspicious Illegal Activity

Energy Minister, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, on 24 January 2020 reported a suspicious Copper Conductor theft activity at King Street to EDSA for onward investigations. The Management of EDSA wasted no time in calling on the Police to apprehend the suspects and initiated investigations accordingly.

EDSA says the case has been transferred from Congo Cross Police Station to CID Head Quarters for thorough investigations. It also stated that the institution will be closely monitoring the investigations and ensure that whosoever is found guilty of theft faces the full force of the law. EDSA further made it known that it will conduct its own internal investigations to ascertain the elements that led to the theft case.

The Management of EDSA is reassuring the public of its commitment in providing effective, reliable and efficient electricity supply to Sierra Leoneans but said it will also not hesitate in prosecuting persons found in illegal engagements with its infrastructure.

The Management of EDSA also appealed with the public to follow the example set by the Minister by reporting all suspected illegal activities to EDSA Management.

