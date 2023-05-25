Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, European Union, Germany and ECOWAS Engage Media Managers and Editors on Election Reporting Today May 25th 2023.

The Electoral Commission For Sierra Leone has commenced a two-day training for media Managers and editors on election reporting to prevent the dissemination of fake news ahead of June 24th general elections in Sierra Leone.

The European Union, Cooperation Germany Ecowas and ECOWAS funded this Engagement and Training implemented by GIZ.

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone facilitates media training. The Media training and engagement continue tomorrow at Sierra Palms Hotel Conference Room.