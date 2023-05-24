Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone signs MoU with the Guinean Ministry of Territorial Administration (Internal Affairs) on Cooperation to Administer Electoral Elections in West Africa

Under the West Africa Electoral Peer Support Initiative, the Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chair, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh leads a delegation of Electoral Commissioners and staff of the ECSL to the Republic of Guinea, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Republic of Guinea, for the use of Guinean ballot boxes in the 24 June 2023 elections in Sierra Leone.

The signing ceremony is jointly coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation which is responsible for elections administration in Guinea and the Sierra Leonean Embassy in Guinea.

The MoU signing ceremony is chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Mory Conde. In attendance are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, Agriculture & Breeding and the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Dr. Mory-Sanda Kouyate, Mr. Muhamadu Nagnalein Barry and Mr. Ousmane Gawal Diallo respectively.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mory Conde on behalf of the Guinean Government pledges his country’s commitment to foster bilateral relationships with another sister country and to help in time of need. According to the Minister, “..Guinea as a pioneer of Pan Africanism is happy to Promote Africa and Pan African exchange of ideas and materials in the area of Government..”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mory Sanda Kouyate states that according to the MoU, eleven thousand (11,000) empty ballot boxes will be released to the ECSL to be used as Guinea’s assistance in the conduct of the forthcoming elections in Sierra Leone.

In response, Chairman Mohamed K Konneh extends warm greetings from the Government and People of Sierra Leone, noting the historical and family relationships that exist between the two sister countries.

Chairman Konneh further registers his Commission’s gratitude and appreciation to the Guinean Authorities as the ECSL conducts elections in a month.

Chairman Konneh further states that Guinea’s ” generosity has made us work harder to achieve the task of conducting credible elections in Sierra Leone..” and also ” this support will make a significant impact towards our success…”

In conclusion, Chairman Konneh promises to take good care of the electoral materials and to return them in good order.

The meeting is climaxed with the signing of the MoU between the two countries.