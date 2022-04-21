Elections Day Vehicular Movement Ban Is Unconstitutional Says Supreme Court

PERSONAL STATEMENT ON THE DECISION OF THE SUPREME COURT IN THE MATTER AGAINST THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE ELECTIONS DAY VEHICULAR MOVEMENT BAN.

Four years ago, I brought an action against the Inspector General of Police for banning vehicular movement during the last general elections in 2018. Today, in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone has ruled that the ban which did not bear any parliamentary sanction was unconstitutional (tantamount to an act of treason) and that my rights were violated when my movement (vehicular) was restricted.

This is a small yet grand win for our governance –that citizens could hold state authorities to account by their actions, protests, agitations and do so by way of redress in court. Our eminent benchers of the Supreme Court have shown a promising valiant rise to defining occasions in our governance journey and a re-situating of the court as the arbiter of our democracy. I only hope with deep sincerity that other benchers would fearlessly continue to light this trail.

Since childhood, I have always been in love with the words of the National Pledge, which get me teary-eyed at times. But loyalty to our nation I pledge and little by little, by these tiny ripples of victory, I commit to playing my own part, regardless of the storms and oppositions, to help hew out a better republic grounded on the ideals of democracy, human rights, and justice.

Profound thanks to my father-in-the-law, Yada Williams Esq., who fearlessly litigated this matter as an ardent believer of the supremacy of the rule of law. My deepest appreciation to everyone who has supported me in this journey and to all who believe in my cause lawyering and my little contributions to our governance architecture.

*Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah Esq.*

_Lawyer and Activist._