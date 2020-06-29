21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Eight Presidential Nominees Approved by Parliament

By Sierra Network
572
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End Of Service Benefits To Former President, Vice President And Others

https://snradio.net/government-disbursed-le33-4bn-to-former-president-vice-president-and-all-political-appointees-in-the-previous-govt/
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN MAY 2020

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

On Thursday 25th June 2020 Parliament extensively debated and approved the Second Report of the Third Session of its Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, which was chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew S. Nyuma.

The majority votes by standing include SLPP, C4C, NGC, Independent MPs and Paramount Chief Members of Parliament, for all the presidential nominees presented for approval to serve in high offices of State.

The APC lost its motion for the approval of the Presidential nominees with the exception of Justices Komba Kamanda and Alhaji Momojah Stevens.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

1. Sheikh Alhaji Yayah Sesay-Deputy Bank Governor 2, Bank of Sierra Leone
2. Mrs. Hawah Humu Wurie-Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency
3. Ms. Constance Bockarie-Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency
4. Mrs. Maude Regina Peacock-Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency
5. Major General Sulley Ibrahim Sesay-Chief of Defence Staff
6. Hon. Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi-Justice of the Court of Appeal
7. Hon. Justice Komba Kamanda-Justice of the Court of Appeal and
8. Hon. Justice Alhaji Momojah Stevens-Justice of the Court of Appeal

After approval, the Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu called on the nominees to deliver on their respective appointments by President Julius Maada Bio for the advancement and development of the country. He encouraged them to execute their duties in earnest by upholding the confidence reposed in them by the President and Parliament to advance the development indicators of the country.

During the course of the debate, it was made clear by majority of Members who contributed to the motion that all the nominees presented by President Dr. Julius Maada Bio were deemed fit and qualified for their respective appointments, having regard for their professionalism and hard work over the years in light of effective and efficient service delivery.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleAmnesty International Condemns Rape & Death of Five Year Old Girl
Next articleMines Minister Hands Over Geological Survey Data to DG of NMA
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End Of Service Benefits To Former President, Vice President And Others

https://snradio.net/government-disbursed-le33-4bn-to-former-president-vice-president-and-all-political-appointees-in-the-previous-govt/
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 23 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 18 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
News

ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN MAY 2020

Sierra Network - 0
ACC CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO CORRUPTION ALLEGATION OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS MEANT TO CUSHION THE EFFECT OF THE THREE DAYS LOCKDOWN IN...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s New Chief of Defence Staff, Joint-Force Commander Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 29 June 2020 - The new Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces,...
Read more
Blog

President Bio And The Successful Covid-19 Fight

Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah, Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications We have seen leaders capitulate under the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio And The Successful Covid-19 Fight

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah, Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications We have seen leaders capitulate under the...
Read more

Canada Consul to Sierra Leone calls on Minister Tunis

Blog Sierra Network - 0
(MFAIC Press Office Freetown: Wednesday 25th June, 2020) The Honorary Consul of Canada to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kofie Macauley, on Thursday 25th...
Read more

Mines Minister Hands Over Geological Survey Data to DG of NMA

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Foday Rado Yokie, has officially handed over the World Bank...
Read more

Amnesty International Condemns Rape & Death of Five Year Old Girl

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Marta Colomer, Amnesty International Acting Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa in reaction to the recent protest that erupted in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 31.4 Billion Of Outstanding End...

Sierra Network - 0