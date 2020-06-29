Eight Presidential Nominees Approved by Parliament

On Thursday 25th June 2020 Parliament extensively debated and approved the Second Report of the Third Session of its Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, which was chaired by the Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew S. Nyuma.

The majority votes by standing include SLPP, C4C, NGC, Independent MPs and Paramount Chief Members of Parliament, for all the presidential nominees presented for approval to serve in high offices of State.

The APC lost its motion for the approval of the Presidential nominees with the exception of Justices Komba Kamanda and Alhaji Momojah Stevens.

The following presidential nominees were approved by Parliament:

1. Sheikh Alhaji Yayah Sesay-Deputy Bank Governor 2, Bank of Sierra Leone

2. Mrs. Hawah Humu Wurie-Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency

3. Ms. Constance Bockarie-Member, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency

4. Mrs. Maude Regina Peacock-Member, Board of Directors, Sierra Leone Local Content Agency

5. Major General Sulley Ibrahim Sesay-Chief of Defence Staff

6. Hon. Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi-Justice of the Court of Appeal

7. Hon. Justice Komba Kamanda-Justice of the Court of Appeal and

8. Hon. Justice Alhaji Momojah Stevens-Justice of the Court of Appeal

After approval, the Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu called on the nominees to deliver on their respective appointments by President Julius Maada Bio for the advancement and development of the country. He encouraged them to execute their duties in earnest by upholding the confidence reposed in them by the President and Parliament to advance the development indicators of the country.

During the course of the debate, it was made clear by majority of Members who contributed to the motion that all the nominees presented by President Dr. Julius Maada Bio were deemed fit and qualified for their respective appointments, having regard for their professionalism and hard work over the years in light of effective and efficient service delivery.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper