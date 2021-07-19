Eid-Ul-Adha: President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady donate Lamb and other food condiments to Imams at State Lodge in Freetown

To mark the celebration of Eid Adhar, His Excellency and First Lady on Monday 19th July 2021 donated sheep and other food items to imams at the State Lodge in Freetown.

Muslims worldwide will celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha tomorrow July 20 2021 in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to slaughter his own son Ismael, before Allah intervened and ordered him to kill a sheep instead.

Welcoming the Imams at the Presidential Lodge, Chief of Staff at the Office of the First Lady, Shiek Salim Feika, mentioned that the gesture of the First family is not the first, neither will it be the last time, as it has been an annual donation towards the Islamic celebration, adding that as long as H.E continues to be the President, he will always fulfill his obligation, as Sierra Leone continues to enjoy Religious tolerance.

Speaking on behalf of the Imams, Sheik Fomba Swarray highlighted the significance of the celebration, disclosing that the celebration marks the trials faced by Prophet Abraham when he was told to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as it is a similar story in both the Christian and Jewish faith, which believes Abraham was asked by God to sacrifice his other son, Isaac. The command was sent to test his obedience and submission to the will of God. According to Islamic teaching, God replaced Ishmael with a sheep before the event could take place.

He appreciates H.E the President and First Lady for helping the poorer sections of the Muslim community.

His Excellency, Rtd. Brig. Dr Julius Maada Bio, reaffirmed that the celebration is important as the story behind it is the same in both the Quran and the bible, which shows that religious tolerance is not new in Sierra Leone and as a country, its source of pride is the Religious tolerance that is fully embraced and enjoyed.

Furthermore, His Excellency stated that due to the Corona Global Pandemic, Muslims would not be able to perform the usual congregational prayers this year, but encouraged them to pray in their homes with their families.

Whilst distributing the sheep to different imams, President Bio reiterated, that the celebration of Eid Al Adha is an important date in the Muslim calendar and called on them to show their love as a family and pray in their respective homes.

To commemorate this religious intervention, Muslims would slaughter sheep and other livestock which would be shared between family, friends, and the less privileged.

The First Lady of Republic of Sierra Leone, Madam Fatima Maada Bio appreciates President Bio for being by supporting her over the years in carrying out such an exercise, while she intimated that similar donations have also been done in other parts of the country, hence the symbolic one in Freetown. First Lady expressed her family’s humble honor to welcome the Muslim leaders in their home, adding that the generous support was a show of their love and commitment to Muslims in the country.

