EGYPT AMBASSADOR HOSTS INFORMATION MINISTER

By Zacharia Jalloh, Strategic Communications Unit MIC.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Sierra Leone His Excellency Maher Al-Mahdi Al-Sayed played host to the Minister of Information and Communications Honourable Mohamed Rahman Swaray at the Egyptian Embassy at Wilkinson Road on Wednesday 4th August 2021.

The meeting between the two was primarily to discuss the fruitful fraternal relationship between the two countries. Sierra Leone and Egypt have enjoyed long standing ties spanning decades.

Ambassador Al-Sayed graciously welcomed the Minister at his Wilkinson road office and expressed delight at meeting him.

The Ambassador informed the Minister about trainings, courses and other opportunities that Egypt is offering to Sierra Leoneans, but noted the impact of Covid-19 in the implementation of the activities. He however, assured the Minister that once the pandemic subsides or is curbed, everything will come back on track.

The Ambassador did not let the moment pass without informing the Minister about how beautiful our beaches are and how peaceful Sierra Leone is and expressed his desire to visit the provinces.

They discussed investments opportunities in the telecoms sector and the Ambassador presented two Egyptian investors with the intention to invest in the sector.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for his warm welcome and expressed his appreciation to the Egyptian government for their numerous support to the country. The Information Minister informed him that His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is open to genuine investment in Sierra Leone that will benefit the country and the investors too. He told him that Sierra Leone is peaceful and open to business. “We are open to genuine investments, that is the vision of the President. We have worked as a government to remove bottlenecks to encourage investments in all sectors that will result to a win-win situation,” the Minister said.

The meeting was concluded with both parties pledging to continue working in the best interest of the people of both countries. The Minister was presented with a beautiful souvenir “tasbih” by the Egyptian Ambassador.