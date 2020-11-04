23.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

ECOWAS to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
120
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

ECOWAS to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone

By: Juliana VandyStrategic Communications UnitMinistry of Information and Comunications ECOWAS with Support from the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update4th November 20201 New Case2369 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Promotes Naasu Fofana’s Book: ‘Leave it to Naasu’

By Ranger Away from its usual corporate social responsibility practice of sponsoring education, health,...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By: Juliana Vandy
Strategic Communications Unit
Ministry of Information and Comunications

ECOWAS with Support from the European Union and Council of Europe (GLACY+ Project) will support the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Information and Communications to strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone.
The Project which is designed by the ECOWAS Commission to enhance cybersecurity and fight against cybercrime in the ECOWAS region, is as a result of the Minister’s conference diplomacy to attract support from the ECOWAS Commission in the implementation of a critical pillar of our national digital transformation roadmap. Specifically, the OCWAR-C Project aims to improve the resilience of information infrastructure used within the ECOWAS region, and build the baseline capacities of member states to fight against cybercrime effectively.

The Project is supported with funds from the 11th European Development Funds Regional Indicative Programme (EDF RIP) and ECOWAS.

According to the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray Sierra Leone was selected from other member states after a thorough assessment to determine the level of cybersecurity preparedness including its gaps, conducted in early 2019 by the Project team. Sierra Leone will benefit from establishing an intermediate level national Computer Security Incident Response Team (nCSIRT). This Support includes the deployment of the infrastructure, development of the processes and procedures of its administration and training of the CSIRT staff, strengthening of Sierra Leone’s compliance with human rights and the principle of the rule of law by conducting compliance audit on central databases such as police, immigration, customs, health system, public administration, telecommunication operators, banks and financial institutions; Conducting a feasibility study on the establishment of a national Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and strengthening the legal framework for the fight against cybercrime.

The Project is now in its implementation phase at the national level, and the project implementing partner Expertise France is in freetown to assess the country’s readiness in the implementation of the national components.
As the country continues to increase access to broadband Internet and other ICT/Telecom services through government investment in the ACE submarine cable and the national Fibre backbone, so it becomes exposed as other countries, to issues relating to cybersecurity and cybercrime, that is a bourgeoning threat to the national, regional and international peace and security. There is therefore, the need to ensure that citizens, governments and businesses are protected from the increasing global cyber threats and cyber-attacks including cyber terrorism and cyber espionage. Sierra Leone must also join the global community to take active steps to support and implement commitments to the global framework that promotes an effective cyber security policy and strategy accompanied by a proper framework for its implementation really matters.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

ECOWAS to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone

By: Juliana VandyStrategic Communications UnitMinistry of Information and Comunications ECOWAS with Support from the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th November 20201 New Case2369 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Promotes Naasu Fofana’s Book: ‘Leave it to Naasu’

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Away from its usual corporate social responsibility practice of sponsoring education, health, sports, entertainment and other socioeconomic...
Read more
Blog

SLPP Chairman Aspirant Jimmy Batilo Songa Speaks On His Vision And Mission For The Party

Sierra Network - 0
Unity: Good day Mr. Jimmy Batilo Songa. Would you like to do an interview with the Unity Press in relation to your...
Read more
Blog

Daddy Saj Released Land Documents

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Commercial Bank Promotes Naasu Fofana’s Book: ‘Leave it to Naasu’

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Away from its usual corporate social responsibility practice of sponsoring education, health, sports, entertainment and other socioeconomic...
Read more

SLPP Chairman Aspirant Jimmy Batilo Songa Speaks On His Vision And Mission For The Party

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Unity: Good day Mr. Jimmy Batilo Songa. Would you like to do an interview with the Unity Press in relation to your...
Read more

Daddy Saj Released Land Documents

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Chinese Embassy Updates Travel Advisory And NaCOVERC Revised Congregational Worship Regulations

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0