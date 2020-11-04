ECOWAS to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone

By: Juliana Vandy

Strategic Communications Unit

Ministry of Information and Comunications

ECOWAS with Support from the European Union and Council of Europe (GLACY+ Project) will support the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Information and Communications to strengthen Cybersecurity in Sierra Leone.

The Project which is designed by the ECOWAS Commission to enhance cybersecurity and fight against cybercrime in the ECOWAS region, is as a result of the Minister’s conference diplomacy to attract support from the ECOWAS Commission in the implementation of a critical pillar of our national digital transformation roadmap. Specifically, the OCWAR-C Project aims to improve the resilience of information infrastructure used within the ECOWAS region, and build the baseline capacities of member states to fight against cybercrime effectively.

The Project is supported with funds from the 11th European Development Funds Regional Indicative Programme (EDF RIP) and ECOWAS.

According to the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray Sierra Leone was selected from other member states after a thorough assessment to determine the level of cybersecurity preparedness including its gaps, conducted in early 2019 by the Project team. Sierra Leone will benefit from establishing an intermediate level national Computer Security Incident Response Team (nCSIRT). This Support includes the deployment of the infrastructure, development of the processes and procedures of its administration and training of the CSIRT staff, strengthening of Sierra Leone’s compliance with human rights and the principle of the rule of law by conducting compliance audit on central databases such as police, immigration, customs, health system, public administration, telecommunication operators, banks and financial institutions; Conducting a feasibility study on the establishment of a national Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and strengthening the legal framework for the fight against cybercrime.

The Project is now in its implementation phase at the national level, and the project implementing partner Expertise France is in freetown to assess the country’s readiness in the implementation of the national components.

As the country continues to increase access to broadband Internet and other ICT/Telecom services through government investment in the ACE submarine cable and the national Fibre backbone, so it becomes exposed as other countries, to issues relating to cybersecurity and cybercrime, that is a bourgeoning threat to the national, regional and international peace and security. There is therefore, the need to ensure that citizens, governments and businesses are protected from the increasing global cyber threats and cyber-attacks including cyber terrorism and cyber espionage. Sierra Leone must also join the global community to take active steps to support and implement commitments to the global framework that promotes an effective cyber security policy and strategy accompanied by a proper framework for its implementation really matters.