21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum 2020 calls for an acceleration of decentralised renewable energy in West Africa

By Sierra Network
118
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum 2020 calls for an acceleration of decentralised renewable energy in West Africa

30 November 2020 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held its fourth annual Sustainable Energy Forum...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update1st December 20201 New Case2413 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

30 November 2020 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held its fourth annual Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF 2020) from 24-26 November 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ESEF was held virtually under the high-patronage of His Excellency, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) instituted the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) in 2017 to support the investment and policy initiatives of member states in the regional renewable energy sector. Since its inception, the forum has proven to be the largest sustainable energy gathering in the West African region.

Held in partnership with the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE), this year’s event attracted nearly 1,200 registrations including energy experts as well as diverse group of stakeholders, financial institutions and civil societies, highlighting the collective progress in achieving the ECOWAS regional sustainable energy targets while emphasising the remaining challenges faced by stakeholders in building a robust renewable energy and energy efficiency market.  

ESEF 2020 which coincides with ECREEE’s 10-year anniversary as a specialised institution with the mandate of promoting sustainable energy, raised awareness on the progress made by ECOWAS member states towards achieving sustainable energy targets for 2030.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum 2020 calls for an acceleration of decentralised renewable energy in West Africa

30 November 2020 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held its fourth annual Sustainable Energy Forum...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update1st December 20201 New Case2413 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
News

APRM Impressed with Sierra Leone’s Handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Encourages other Regional Member States to Adopt the Model

Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 30 November 2020 - Head of Delegation of the African Peer Review Mechanism, APRM, Targeted Review...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

Sierra Network - 0
SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th November 20201 New Case2412 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Roads Authority Public Notice On Old Railway Line Bridge In Brookfields

Blog Sierra Network - 0
SIERRA LEONE ROADS AUTHORITYPUBLIC NOTICE The Ministry of Works and Public Assets (MWPA) and the Sierra Leone Roads Authority...
Read more

First Lady Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021

Blog Sierra Network - 0
H. E. Fatima Bio vows to amplify her work in 2021 Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady...
Read more

Kaningo Community Received Farming Tools From FCC’s Urban Farming Project

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Wednesday 25th November, 2020, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr handed over farming tools to 100 beneficiaries in Kaningo community as part of FCC’s Urban...
Read more

Only Persons With Valid Identification Will Be Allowed Into The Premises Of The Main Law Court Building…

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0