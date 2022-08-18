ECOWAS Speaker Holds Fruitful Discussions with Interim APC Chairman

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

In an interview with Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, bordering on what role he could play in fostering reconciliation and tranquillity in the wake of the unfortunate August 10 violent protest that claimed civilian lives and those of security personnel in different parts of the country, he intimated how on the 16th August 2022 he held fruitful discussions with the Interim Chairman of the main opposition APC party, Alfred Peter Konteh.

“It was a step towards mediation and ensuring democracy in Sierra Leone is never reversed,” he underscored.

According to the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, he was very pleased over the conversations they held revealing how he strongly believes, beyond all doubts, that Alfred Peter Konteh is a patriotic Sierra Leonean whose desire is to see Sierra Leone move forward, irrespective of political affiliation.

He pointed out how as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament he remains committed to engaging all political parties, especially the main opposition APC, and the ruling Government, to ensure that peace continues to reign.

Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis stated that they reaffirmed their commitment to inter-party dialogue, and support for the people of Sierra Leone and prayed for the families that are mourning the deaths of their beloved.

He stated that Alfred Peter Conteh urged that law enforcement personnel should be mindful of their reactions and focus on peacebuilding as a nation.

Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, stated that he will brief President Julius Maada Bio on the outcome of the meeting, which, he said, was an initiative intended to maintain the peace.

He further disclosed that he will also brief His Excellency the Chair of ECOWAS – Cedeao Authority of Heads of States and Government and the President of the ECOWAS Commission on steps the ECOWAS Parliament is taking to guarantee the irreversible progress of Sierra Leone’s democracy.

