PRESS RELEASE

Easy Solar launches Online Sales Platform to expand access & affordability for energy services

Easy Solar announced the launch of an online sales platform shop.easysolar.org, enabling the purchase of solar and clean cooking products to anyone in Sierra Leone.

8 April 2020, Freetown – Easy Solar, the leading solar company in Sierra Leone with more than 350,000 daily users, has announced the launch of an online sales portal that enables the purchase and delivery of solar and cooking products across the country.

Easy Solar’s vision is to make energy and financial services affordable and accessible for all. In an effort to expand the reach of its offering, which includes solar lanterns, home systems, appliances and cookstoves, the company now offers online purchases through a secure payment portal (shop.easysolar.org), with delivery and easy pickup from any of its 21 shops nationwide. The aim is to give Sierra Leoneans (and anyone abroad) an easy and affordable way to send one of the company’s products to a relative from the comfort of their smartphone or laptop, without having to pay burdensome fees. After completion of the purchase online, the recipient can collect the product within 72 hours from their nearest store and have it installed for free.

“We realized there is more we can do to make our products affordable” says Nthabiseng Mosia, Co-founder and Customer Experience Director at Easy Solar. “The majority of Sierra Leonean households in rural areas receive money from someone in a big town or city, while remittance flows from abroad are estimated to be close to $200 million per year. We feel that, by tapping into these existing remittance flows, this platform is the next step into truly unlocking access to energy for all.”

Created in 2016, Easy Solar serves over 50,000 households (~350,000 users) in Sierra Leone and Liberia, while employing over 500 people. The portal can also be accessed via the company’s new website, which features information on its residential, commercial and industrial offering of battery generator and rooftop solar solutions: custom designed systems that can power the whole home, office, or commercial building.

“Households without access to energy are often the most vulnerable to global health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic” adds Alexandre Tourre, Co-Founder and CEO at Easy Solar. “An Easy Solar product in the house means light that can keep people safe, a charged phone that keeps them connected, or a solar radio/TV that keeps them informed. In the current context of a looming health and economic crisis, it was essential for us to try and bring Sierra Leoneans and their loved ones closer. This platform also demonstrates that Sierra Leone can be at the forefront of innovation and provide technological solutions to its most pressing challenges.”

About Easy Solar

Easy Solar enhances the lives of people across West Africa by distributing solar energy solutions and other transformative durable goods. The company makes these affordable through a range of flexible financing options, empowered by pay-as-you-go technology and mobile money, and accessible through an extensive network of agents and shops.