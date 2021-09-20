‘E BI MA’ as… AYV Officially Launches DStv Channel 399

By Amin Kef-Ranger

The African Young Voices (AYV) Media Empire on the 17th September 2021 engaged members of the print and electronic media at its Wesley Street Office in Freetown.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AYV, Ambassador Anthony Navo Jr, informed newsmen that after exploring various ventures his desire after thinking of different options was to establish a media empire.

He informed that in his ambition to link Sierra Leone to the rest of the world he approached the representative of MultiChoise Africa in Sierra Leone, Dr Adonis Abboud, that he is interested for his entity to come onboard the DStv platform. The AYV Chairman intimated that it took three years before AYV was endorsed by DStv further informing that the latter has their set criteria to approve any content for airing before giving the sending entity the okay to air it for public viewing. “It must be underscored that we cannot just air for viewing any content sent to us as there is a procedure of sending it to the parent company, MultichoiceAfrica for approval and that takes up to two months,” he explained.

He commended the Chief Executive Officer of Trans-National Sierra Leone, Dr Adonis Aboud, who is also the representative of Multi-Choice Africa, for the guidance he provided during the nurturing days of his intention to create the media empire.

He informed that Sierra Leone is the third country in Africa after Ghana and Nigeria to be linked to DStv maintaining that it means a lot as it comes to offering job opportunities.

The CEO also pointed out that more premium will be put in airing Sierra Leonean Content maintain that such will bring a lot of benefits to the country including the influx of tourists who may have seen something on the screen that sparked the desire to visit the country.

The CEO of AYV stated that Sierra Leoneans in and out of the country will indeed be thrilled that in order to showcase how Sierra Leone is rich in terms of its stories and talents, the country’s premier news medium empire, the Africa Young Voices (AYV) and MultiChoice, have launched the AYV TV on DStv Channel 399.

During the Press Briefing, it came out glaringly that AYV on DStv is a multicultural entertainment channel that informs, educates and entertains fellow Africans on MultiChoice’s video entertainment platform.

The AYV TV, it was proudly mentioned by the CEO, is the first channel from the West-Africa sub-region, after Nigeria and Ghana, to be on board the MultiChoice pan-African satellite TV platform.

He explained that it does not only expand the AYV TV’s footprint across Africa but provides Sierra Leone businesses, products and organizations with a channel to reach an African Market in Sub- Saharan Africa.

Natalia Abboud, would-be CEO of Transnational SL/DStv, Sierra Leone stated: “For over three decades, DStv has entertained Sierra Leoneans in their homes, enriching their lives and inspiring new generations. This partnership with AYV TV is a testimony to the company’s ongoing commitment to Sierra Leone and its people.”

On behalf of Africell, Joe Abass Bangura, Chief Corporate Officer stated that over the years Africell has been a major partner with AYV maintaining that what all are witnessing is a new dawn, stating that AYV has broken the glass ceiling. He noted that the platform will provide a space to showcase brand ambassadors underscoring that it offers a unique opportunity to content providers adding that the linkage to DStv is indeed a big achievement and is very advantageous to the country in diverse ways.

The AYV Media Empire, it was stated, is geared towards empowering young people by providing the right platform for voices to be heard.

MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa. It offers a broad variety of entertainment content to more than 20m households and across multiple platforms in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

During the official launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Africell, Shadi Gerjawi and Bishop Abu Koroma, the Founder and President of Flaming Evangelical Ministries, Dr Duramani Lakkoh, the Managing Director of AYV made very meaningful statements underscoring the importance of showcasing Sierra Leone to the outside world maintaining was the official launching of the link between AYV and MultichoiceAfrica.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swarray, applauded the Founder and CEO of the African Young Voices, Ambassador Anthony Navo Jr for taking the bold step to link to DStv stating that it is a big plus for the country as it will contribute immensely in terms of rebranding. He encouraged other Sierra Leoneans to emulate the good steps of Junior Navo, as he is fondly called.

Other high profile personalities who granted the event made complimentary statements commending AYV for the breakthrough maintaining that such a venture will put the country on the world stage with expected benefits to come in or accrue.

According to the Founder of AYV, after all the teething challenges in making the breakthrough, “E BI MA”, meaning it has indeed happened despite all the odds encountered on the way.

