During State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans

On the 18th May 2021 His Excellency, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Brigadier Retired Dr. Julius Maada Bio addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the Chamber of Parliament; occasioning the proclamation of the Fourth Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic.

Pursuant to Section 84 (3) of Act No. 6 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone the President presented an address to Parliament on the State of the Nation (SONA); including his legislative agenda, articulating his policies and programmes that have been implemented, and those that will be implemented for the realization of his manifesto promises contained in the people’s manifesto, otherwise known as the “New Direction”.

Present were the Speaker of Parliament, the Honourable Vice President, the Honourable Chief Justice, the First Lady, the Honourable Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ministers of Government, Honourable Members Of Parliament, Members of The Diplomatic And Consular Corp and Development Partners.

Talking of Human Capital Development he said after 60 years of Independence, there can be no better tribute to our nation’s founding fathers than a determination to operationalize meaningful Human Capital Development.

He said his Government will take action to maintain healthcare financing at sustainable levels; continue to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rates; recruit and train more healthcare staff; invest in quality mental healthcare; improve patient referral, transportation, and blood services; upgrade medical and diagnostic equipment; and upgrade healthcare infrastructure.

Dilating on the National Agricultural Transformation Programme he said his Government remains committed to implementing programmes and activities to boost rice self-sufficiency, crop diversification, livestock development, and sustainable forest and biodiversity management.

On education, the President said more than at any time in the nation’s history, more children, including girls and other excluded child populations, are now in school at no expense to their parents and guardians, that they are provided with free learning materials, more school facilities and infrastructure, school-feeding facilities, and school buses.

On science, Technology and Innovation he stated that he instituted the first ever Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) in the Office of the President after recognizing the immense value of science and technology to help solve some of the nation’s challenges, support governance, drive development with innovation, and support the shaping of the future of this nation.

Talking of Information and Communications he said his Government, through Parliament repealed the obnoxious, fifty-five-year old criminal libel law saying no journalist is in prison for the practice of journalism.

On Governance Reform he said the country is eligible to develop a compact in recognition of his Government’s performance in investing in people, ruling justly, and economic freedom.

The President said the country’s foreign policy will continue to enhance Sierra Leone’s voice, legitimacy, and representation in the international arena stating that premised on the thrust of the country’s diplomacy, they have expanded full diplomatic representation to the Republic of Turkey and the Kingdom of Morocco.

In terms of Development Planning he intimated that his Government has validated, popularized, and is now implementing the priorities set out in the Medium Term National Development Plan.

In terms of Social Protection he said his Government is committed to achieving a stronger recovery and greater community resilience in the post COVID-19 period.

Dilating on infrastructure the First Gentleman told Members of Parliament that his Government has argued from the outset that purposeful infrastructural projects will expand the economy, support job creation, and support service delivery right across the country.

He stated that they have made significant progress in constructing over 200 kilometres of Major Township and trunk roads in the Western Area and some parts of the provinces.

Talking of the Transportation Sector he said Civil Works for the Sierra Leone Integrated Urban Mobility Project are advanced and public transportation in the Freetown area will be modernized as a consequence. He said Commuters will soon have a large fleet of buses (including private sector operators), transit terminals, overpass bridges, bus stops, and a market at Lumley.

Talking of the Economy, Monetary Policy and Trade he pointed out that the Government, through the Ministry of Finance continues to implement sound economic policies and public financial management reforms that are geared towards maintaining a stable economy and responding to the financial and socioeconomic shocks brought about by the pandemic.

On Mines and Mineral Resources the President informed that natural resource extraction has not had the requisite impact on developing the economy. He said in spite of shrinking investment capital and supply chain and logistics constraints as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mining sector has remained relatively buoyant and new mining companies have started operations.

On Fisheries the President informed that his Government has put in place effective fisheries management and governance policies to achieve sustainable fisheries and biodiversity conservation goals through a strengthened policy and regulatory framework, scientific fish stock assessments and data collection, and by deterring and minimizing illegal, unreported, and unregulated activities in the country’s territorial waters.

On the Environment, its sustainability and resilience he said addressing environmental issues is critical for sustainable development. He said to improve environmental outcomes, Government is reviewing and updating various legislation, promoting sustainable environmental protection including national reforestation and timber management initiatives, managing and conserving wetlands, and furthering community-based environmental education.

On Sports he revealed how his Government has reviewed the regulatory and policy instruments for sports development, increased budgetary support to sports, and instituted an operational National Sports Authority to govern and develop sports in Sierra Leone.

In terms of Public Safety and Security, Immigration and Peacekeeping he intimated that Government has completed the first fire stations in Kailahun, Pujehun, Western Rural, and Kabala stating that additional fire stations will be constructed in the coming year in Port Loko, Bonthe, and Tonkolili.

He said the Government has strengthened coordination among various agencies to tackle statelessness, deter trafficking in persons, curtail the proliferation of small arms, and prevent the illegal trade in narcotics.

Talking of the RSLAF he said at the strategic level, his Government is developing a Defence Policy framework that commits the RSLAF to both operating effectively and supporting national development. He said Government is constructing accommodation facilities, rolling out a 25% salary increment over three years, expanding the mandate of the Armed Forces Technical Education College, investing in the Armed Forces Agricultural Unit, and establishing a full-scale Army Engineering Unit.

In terms of Labour and Social Security he said Government has harmonized and enforced labour laws, maintained a close eye on worker migration, monitored occupational health and safety, operationalized a central employment exchange and a work permit bureau, and successfully arbitrated industrial relations disputes.

Talking about Tourism President Bio said it is critical to economic diversification and job creation adding that in spite of COVID-19, his Government has engaged partners and local communities to produce a tourism assets register, develop eco-tourism and other tourism products, clean and beautify beaches, provide skills training for entrepreneurs and stakeholders in tourism, and to take other steps to promote tourism in Sierra Leone.

With regards Youth Policy he informed how Government sees the youth bulge in Sierra Leone as an opportunity, hence the heavy investment in human capital development at all levels. He said as a demonstration of that commitment to build the capacity of youth, create jobs, and generate new career pathways for youth, his Government has revised the National Youth Policy and developed a five -year sector strategic plan.

In terms of increasing Energy Access President Bio stated that Government sees vigorous energy sector reform as critical to economic growth, health, and social well-being adding that more households are now connected to the grid than in 2018.

On Access to Water he said Government will present legislation for better management of interventions in the water and sanitation sector stating how additional measures have been developed for dam safety, water use and catchments, ground water use, pollution control, water consumer service, and service provider reporting rules.

Touching on Land Reform and Housing he said that Government believes that land reform should focus on legally framing and safeguarding rights within the context of tensions between formal and informal/customary rights; streamlining and modernizing land delivery; encouraging the sustainable use of land and responsible investment; maintaining a coherent database of all land; and, providing fair mechanisms for land disputes resolution.

On National Cohesion and Democracy he said legislation that establishes an Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion has been ratified. He furthered that the National Commission for Democracy and the National Council for Civic Education and Development are leading on civic-oriented activities aimed at fostering good citizenship that is favorable to the functioning of our democracy.

Dilating on Institutional Effectiveness and Reform the President stated that Government remains committed to strengthening public sector institutions and public service delivery. He said a Public Service Bill will be brought forward and my Government will review the Civil Service Code.

On the Judiciary he said every citizen should benefit from a fair, impartial, and effective justice system adding that his Government has supported the appointment of 15 more High Court judges and 11 more magistrates further revealing that there are now regular High Court criminal sessions in Pujehun, Tonkolili, Bonthe, Kambia, Koinadugu, Kailahun, Moyamba, Port Loko, and Kono districts.

On Gender, Women’s Empowerment the President stated that Government will take more action to protect especially women and girls from sexual and gender based violence. He revealed how the Child Rights Act (2007) will be updated and a National Street Children Strategy will be presented.

