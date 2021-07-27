20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Due To Negligence, Maggie Barrie Mistakenly Not Entered In The 400 Meters Race

By Sierra Network
Due to negligence outside of my control I was mistakenly not entered in the 400 meters for this years Olympics. I will be running the 100 meters instead despite all of my 400m accolades.

Given 3 weeks to train for the 100 meters
after years of running the 400 meters was no easy task. But with the strength of God and my family anything is possible.

These last few weeks have challenged me mentally, physically and spiritually. But through everything, my faith remains STRONG that I will represent my beloved country Sierra Leone victoriously 🏆

Tune on Friday at 11:40 am Tokyo time (10:40pm EST Thursday) to watch me leave everything on the track.

Love ,
Maggie Barrie

