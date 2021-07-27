20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

Due To Being Overweight Sierra Leone Judoka Frederick Harrison Disqualified

By Sierra Network
329
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SIERRA LEONE JUDOKA FREDERICK HARRISON DISQUALIFIED AMID OVERWEIGHT FEW HOURS BEFORE THE FIGHT.

Sierra Leone Judoka Frederick Harrison who was supposed to be Sierra Leone first athlete to compete in the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Japan was disqualified yesterday hours before the fight for overweight.

Harrison was supposed to fight Azerbaijan Fatiyev yesterday in the 81kg judo fight, was disqualified due to overweight in the last hour before the fight. Frederick was weighted 84KG yesterday.

Source_SIERRASPORTS

Previous articleGigibonta And Other Restaurants On Lumley Beach Road Closed By NaCOVERC
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 19 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

EU Congratulates Sierra Leone on Abolition of Death Penalty

The European Union, in a Press Release dated 27th July 2021, has stated that it welcomes the commitment of...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

EU Congratulates Sierra Leone on Abolition of Death Penalty

Sierra Network - 0