Due To Being Overweight Sierra Leone Judoka Frederick Harrison Disqualified

SIERRA LEONE JUDOKA FREDERICK HARRISON DISQUALIFIED AMID OVERWEIGHT FEW HOURS BEFORE THE FIGHT.

Sierra Leone Judoka Frederick Harrison who was supposed to be Sierra Leone first athlete to compete in the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Japan was disqualified yesterday hours before the fight for overweight.

Harrison was supposed to fight Azerbaijan Fatiyev yesterday in the 81kg judo fight, was disqualified due to overweight in the last hour before the fight. Frederick was weighted 84KG yesterday.

Source_SIERRASPORTS