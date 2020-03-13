Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden Says Vitamins Can Help Fight Corona Virus As She Lectures On How To Combat It

I recently lectured on Corona Virus (SEE BELOW FOR THAT REPORT) and my lecture was well received. Today, I am writing to express a concern that whilst political plurality is good for national progress, on the other hand, a badly politically divided Sierra Leone may not win any fight against an outbreak of Corona Virus. I want to remind the current president, H.E. Julius Maada Bio of how, in mid-July 2014, as Ebola Crisis sparked heights unimaginable, Awareness Times Newspaper had called on Bio to join the then APC government and the then President to help in messaging so as to convince citizens about Dos & Donts of Ebola.

The reason for that call to then SLPP Opposition Strongman who was by then residing in London, was because the Awareness Times newspaper realised the importance of having citizens see those they trust to be the ones carrying messages against Ebola. Clearly thousands of SLPP supporters had been suspicious of APC during the rising Ebola Crisis but they had trust in SLPP’s Bio.

In similar vein, I am today calling on His Excellency President Bio who is now in driving seat to, put aside his ego and call on Former President Koroma plus other trustworthy figures inside APC, to help the SLPP-led government out with passing important messages against Corona Virus.

All sectors need to be with Bio as the Leader in this possible battle facing the country. President Bio is travelling to border entry points to check preparedness. I commend him for that and I also commend him for checking Wilberforce 34-Military Hospital but what about all the country’s other hospitals? Are they prepared? Do we have Flowing Oxygen in Freetown Hospitals and in District Hospitals let alone the smaller Village Clinics? Are Artificial Ventilators for respiratory/lungs distress around?

I want to see President Bio visiting hospitals across Sierra Leone and motivating the staff whilst ensuring essential equipments are swiftly purchased and installed right across the country. I want to see President Bio alongside the Former President, Ernest Koroma, making joint messages to citizens on Corona Virus as an effective means of social mobilisation around the possible outbreak.

Back then, after Awareness Times had made the call to Bio in July 2014, his Spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi had issued a response statement from London to say Bio agreed with the Call. However, it took Bio a long time before he returned to help; during which delay, unfortunate politicking on the side of some folks inside SLPP had not helped.

Delay is dangerous. Politicking is dangerous. Corona has already entered so many African countries and may enter Sierra Leone (God Forbid!). If it does enter here, then only a unified force may combat Corona.

Over to President Bio.

************************

🧻🧼🚿🧴💦🩺💊

*DR. SYLVIA BLYDEN SAYS VITAMINS CAN HELP FIGHT CORONA VIRUS as she lectures on how to combat it…*

By Awareness Times.

Popular female politician and trained medical doctor, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, has urged families in Sierra Leone that in addition to a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, they should also “immediately start taking daily doses of multivitamins especially those containing an essential element called Zinc”.

In addition, Dr. Blyden is also urging fellow citizens to take daily doses of “Folic Acid, Iron tablets, B-Complex & extra Vitamin-C tablets” all in a bid to boost their immune systems.

The erudite lady was speaking to a jam-packed congregation at the Word of Life Gospel Church in Wilberforce on *Sunday March 1st 2020* on preparing for and combating threat of an outbreak here in Sierra Leone of the Corona Virus.

The service which was a Thanksgiving for the Men’s organisation of the church, had Dr. Blyden as their Distinguished Guest Worshipper during which she was asked to give a brief lecture on the Corona Virus.

“Generally, corona viruses have a halo around them hence the name ‘corona’ for crown,” Dr. Blyden informed adding that typical symptoms include fever, cold and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia alongside serious breathing difficulties and even death in few cases.

She said the virus “can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney, liver and lung diseases”.

“I know, because of the state of the economy, so many families are already struggling to survive. I know the ‘ground is dry’ but I want to appeal to all of you to find extra money to ensure your children and other family members take daily doses of these medicines to strengthen their immune systems. There is no cure for this Corona Virus but if you have a good immune system, the chance of you surviving infection are much higher,” Dr. Blyden exhorted church goers as she also appealed for them to spread her message.

Dr. Blyden however assured the populace not to panic. She said unlike Ebola which had a terrible death rate, Corona Virus had a much lower death rate and usually only amongst those with weak immune systems.

She urged for similar measures of infection prevention as was used during Ebola outbreak; including avoiding all handshakes and regularly disinfecting surfaces especially metallic surfaces.

She however said people should avoid using masks if they are healthy and have no risk of coming in contact with a person possibly infected with Corona Virus. She then donated two boxes of Face masks to the church which she said was for use in event that someone comes to church and falls ill. Those caring for such a person should use face masks before touching the sick person in church.

Whilst not encouraging needless use of face masks, Dr. Blyden urged for disposable tissues to always be held and used to catch coughs and sneezes; then all used tissue immediately thrown in the bin.

“Wash your hands often with soap especially after visiting public places or riding in poda-podas and other public transport. Use sanitiser gel if available and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands,” Blyden urged adding: “avoid close contact with people who are unwell”.

Finally, she asked the congregation to also practise self-isolation if they sense they are ill with flu-like symptoms meaning they should not leave their houses and even when people bring food for them, the food should be left at their doors with no contact until they confirm it is not Corona Virus infection.

Dr. Sylvia Blyden’s message was well received with a prolonged applause on that Sunday March 1st 2020. It is easily recalled that the admirable role of Dr. Blyden in raising alarms in the year 2014 over the Ebola Virus, is indelibly etched in the annals of Sierra Leone history and in the hearts of many citizens.

©️ *Awareness Times Newspaper*