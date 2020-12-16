21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden Called For Questioning

By Sierra Network
626
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Less than 24 hours since Sierra Leone Government reportedly won a 400 Million Dollars grant from United States MCC for supposed civil liberties for citizens, 3 truckloads of well armed police officers led by Supt. M.K. Alieu have now surrounded the residence of prominent female politician Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden to arrest her for saying President Maada Bio lied on May 8th 2020 when he gave a speech saying Blyden, who is a celebrated journalist, had not been arrested over her work as a Journalist but as a suspected terrorist.

The president turned out to not have said the truth as the only reason why Blyden had been arrested was because of her writings.

Today, December 16th 2020, the Police say Dr. Sylvia Blyden is wanted for questioning over calling the President a liar.

Police sources say the Editor of a registered newspaper which carried the story has also been called and asked to report for questioning at the CID.

Sierra Leone won the MCC 400 million dollars after it repealed the criminal and Seditious libel laws. Police inviting a journalist for questioning over a publication within less than 24 hours of winning the grant and surrounding the house of a female leading politician, speaks volumes of whether the country is really as free as the MCC has been informed.

Stay tuned.

