Sierra Leone
Friday, August 14, 2020
Dr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The State

By Sierra Network
Dr. Sylvia Blyden Magistrate Court Case Adjourned As Nobody Appeared On Behalf Of The State

Statistician General Clears Misconceptions About 2020 Mid Term Census

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 13 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Today’s magistrate court sitting was again adjourned because, though my fantastic lawyer Charles Margai and myself were present, nobody appeared on behalf of the State – no witness, no lawyer! So I strolled over to witness Appeals Court matter of my APC Comrade Palo Conteh. There, I decided to practice my Journalism and sat with my fellow journalists on the Journalists’ Bench. The well-disciplined Hon. Justice Ivan Sesay who presided at Appeals Court, was prepared to throw out any journalist without a face mask. Thankfully, I had a few new disposable ones in my handbag and I ensured my young colleague journalist got masked up with one. After the Appeals hearing, I strolled down town and met some of my very good friends who are physically handicapped. They did not have their face masks on. Once again, I dipped in to my handbag, got out a few new disposable face masks and helped my good friends by showing them how to properly put on disposable masks. These photos are of that scene in downtown Freetown.
Let’s continue fighting COVID-19 in Sierra Leone. Together, we can do it. 🙂
******
PS: About that promised voting, well the polls overwhelmingly showed Sierra Leoneans will prefer MAMMY CUSS being hurled rather than sending police multiple times(not once but THREE TIMES!) over a 48 hours period to forcefully search inside Vagina of an already detained woman who’s bleeding on her menstrual period and had been already detained for five days when the probing of her vagina started. Cheers.

