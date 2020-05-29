Dr Sylvia Blyden Is Out And On Her Way Home Safe And Sound

Breaking News!!!

Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq has just confirmed that , in less than 24 hours, Dr Sylvia Blyden and child right activist, Hussain Muckson Sesay have complied with all requirements for bail and approved by the Master and Registrar of the court. Dr Blyden is now on her way home safe and sound.

Unfortunately, Muckson will only be out tomorrow or next week as the male prison had closed for the day before the process was completed

FREED AT LAST. UNITY, FREEDOM & JUSTICE PREVAILED.

UNITED SIERRA LEONE.

We thank God for prayers answered and assured hopes for the future.

Glory Be To God.

©️ Pipul Pikin Network

29 May 2020