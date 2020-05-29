22 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, May 30, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Dr Sylvia Blyden Is Out And On Her Way Home Safe And Sound

By Sierra Network
1209
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr Sylvia Blyden Is Out And On Her Way Home Safe And Sound

Breaking News!!! Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq has just confirmed that , in less than...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th May 202017 new confirmed cases829 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

OPENING OF ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ON SATURDAY 30TH MAY 2020

Date: 29th May 2020ACC/PN/20/003 PUBLIC NOTICE
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Breaking News!!!

Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq has just confirmed that , in less than 24 hours, Dr Sylvia Blyden and child right activist, Hussain Muckson Sesay have complied with all requirements for bail and approved by the Master and Registrar of the court. Dr Blyden is now on her way home safe and sound.

Unfortunately, Muckson will only be out tomorrow or next week as the male prison had closed for the day before the process was completed

FREED AT LAST. UNITY, FREEDOM & JUSTICE PREVAILED.

UNITED SIERRA LEONE.

We thank God for prayers answered and assured hopes for the future.

Glory Be To God.

©️ Pipul Pikin Network
29 May 2020

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr Sylvia Blyden Is Out And On Her Way Home Safe And Sound

Breaking News!!! Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq has just confirmed that , in less than...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update29th May 202017 new confirmed cases829 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
News

OPENING OF ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ON SATURDAY 30TH MAY 2020

Sierra Network - 0
Date: 29th May 2020ACC/PN/20/003 PUBLIC NOTICE OPENING OF ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION OFFICES...
Read more
News

Inter Religious Council of Sierra Leone condemns all forms of Violence and Hate Messages

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 28 May 2020 - Representatives of the Inter Religious Council of #SierraLeone have held a meeting with His Excellency President...
Read more
Blog

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

Sierra Network - 0
The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted that all the 4 houses...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted that all the 4 houses...
Read more

The Goodies From President Bio’s Address At The State Opening Of Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra...
Read more

United States Embassy Loan Vital Logistical Equipment To Sierra Leone Towards The Fight Against COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On May 22, 2020, United States Ambassador, Maria Brewer, met with the Sierra Leone Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel (Retired) Muana Brima...
Read more

The Bitter Fact – President Bio Ask Questions Sir – By Aruna Turay

Blog Sierra Network - 0
BADONSO The Bitter Fact - President Bio Ask Questions Sir By Aruna Turay
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0