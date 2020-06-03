Dr. Sylvia Blyden has been taken back to jail

Pray for Sierra Leone Democracy for which so much blood was shed so that our people could enjoy Democracy, Human Rights and Freedoms.

Pray for Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

That is all that we can post right now so as not to go against what the Magistrate just ordered in open court as she ordered for Dr. Blyden to be jailed again.

The magistrate has rescinded the Bail granted to Dr. Blyden. This was after a marathon cross examination by Dr. Blyden of the first State Witness. Hopefully the world will learn the details of that.

Dr. Blyden has been taken back to jail.

Let us PRAY. That is all we can say now.

God bless Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

God bless Sierra Leone.