21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Dr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State

By Sierra Network
249
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State

Good Evening from my verandah overlooking Atlantic Ocean estuary at Cockle Bay. I am just returning from...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Good Evening from my verandah overlooking Atlantic Ocean estuary at Cockle Bay. I am just returning from hospital where I went for my follow-up treatment in capable hands of our darling healthcare workers who always spoil and pamper me when they see me. Thanks colleagues. The way you pampered me today just made my day – as always.

Meanwhile, the court case this morning at the High Court did not hold. Similarly the one at the Magistrate Court also did not hold this afternoon. In both courts, no lawyer appeared for the State so both matters have been adjourned.

Today also, for the first time since I was charged to court, there was no sign of the over 200 well-armed, anti-riot police who used to be deployed all over the entire Magistrate Court and around all streets in the vicinity whenever I was going to appear. It was a pleasant surprise to enter the magistrate courts area today and not see any sign of armed men with guns deployed all over as if… 🙂

I believe it shall be well.

Keep smiling everyone – smile, even from behind your masks.

God bless Sierra Leone.

Previous articleFCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr Sylvia Blyden Case Adjourned As No Lawyer Appeared For The State

Good Evening from my verandah overlooking Atlantic Ocean estuary at Cockle Bay. I am just returning from...
Read more
Blog

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Sierra Network - 0
Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update13th July 20207 new confirmed cases1642 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today, FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)...
Read more

SALCAB Launches Internet Connectivity on 50 School Buses

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In line with the vision of President Bio to promote science and technology and enable...
Read more

Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Recognizing the Efforts of Health Workers… Sierra Network Foundation Donates Food Items to Connaught Hospital By...
Read more

Director General of SLCAA Engages MTA and MoHS on Safety Measures to Reopen Lungi International Airport

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Moses Tiffa Baio, Director-General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), has on the 7th July, engaged the Ministry of Transport...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

FCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched...

Sierra Network - 0