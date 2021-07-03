Dr. Samura Kamara Registers His Commitment To Fight Corruption

Dr Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara has expressed strong commitment to the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone.

He was at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) earlier on Thursday July 1, 2021 to assist in investigations regarding the alleged misappropriation of public funds for the renovation of the Sierra Leone Chancery building hosting the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Shortly after he left the ACC Dr Samura Kamara had this to say: “I remain confident in my stewardship and I’ll continue to support the fight against corruption. Regarding this probe, I will continue to offer my assistance to the ACC in its efforts to find the answers relating to the alleged missing funds.”

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation further stated that: “It is only when we as a nation confront and defeat corruption that we will develop as a country and a people.”

The front runner for the APC ticket, who is highly acclaimed for his integrity and impeccable public record spanning over three decades, reassured his supporters and ordinary Sierra Leoneans that there’s nothing to worry about and that they should remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Dr Kamara had distinguished himself as a public servant who held several important portfolios like the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Sierra Leone Governor, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

It was under his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister that Sierra Leone adopted an economic diplomacy policy which invariably brought about the reforms in our foreign and diplomatic relations.

