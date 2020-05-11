DR. SAMURA KAMARA IS SAFE AND SOUND

The situation at the residence of Dr. Samura Kamara is under control.

Two truck loaded with officers from the Sierra Leone Police were at his residence based on rumors that he organized a gathering that contravenes the COVID-19 social gathering regulations.

The situation is now under control as the police officers themselves proved the rumors to be baseless.

Let’s be calm and continue to be peaceful as supporters and well-wishers of Dr. Samura Kamara and the indomitable All Peoples Congress Party.