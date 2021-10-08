Dr Samura Kamara Expresses Frustration Over ACC’s Invitations

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In a Press Statement issued by the All People’s Congress (APC) Party 2018 Presidential Flagbearer, Dr Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara, he stated that by a letter dated 30th June 2021 written by the Anti Corruption Commission Commissioner, he was invited to the Commission to “appear before the Commission on Thursday, 1st July 2021” to “answer orally on oath or affirmation any question relevant to the investigation” relating the refurbishment/reconstruction of the Chancery Building of the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Dr Samura stated that the public would recall that on 1st July 2021, he did attend to the command of the ACC with a view to providing them with the information he may be acquainted with relating to its investigations of the alleged mismanagement of public funds meant for the refurbishment of the Chancery building housing the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

He stated that he did attend and assisted the Commission with information that he was acquainted with which is limited to the conception stage of the refurbishment project.

The APC heavyweight said in particular, he informed the ACC that he was neither directly involved in the procurement of contractors or services nor the subsequent disbursement of funds relating to that project.

According to him, he presented a written statement to the Commission.

He furthered that a public statement was also made and popularized on Social Media following a Press Conference on the issue held by the ACC Commissioner on Wednesday, 1st September 2021.

Dr Samura said consistent with his prior commitment to the setting up of the ACC in 2001, and to fully support the institution in the execution of its mandate, ie the fight against corruption, he again, at the request of the ACC, attended its office on the 24th September 2021, relative to the same issue. That, he stated, was followed by the latest visit on the 5th of October 2021.

According to Dr Samura Kamara, it became apparent from his three interviews that the ACC remains far more interested in investigating the procurement process, which, he said, he never handled, than the alleged mismanagement of funds following a lead provided by the Africanist Press thereon.

He pointed out that given the focus and remit of its investigation, there is very little investigative value in his continued engagement with the ACC on the issue.

The former Presidential aspirant said he wants to inform his numerous supporters and the public at large that his interaction with ACC so far has been of mutual respect, cordial and friendly maintaining that the project under investigation remains his baby and it is of tremendous importance to Sierra Leone’s external posture.

“I therefore would want to urge the Government to endeavour to complete the project at the earliest possible time,” he enjoined.

Dr Samura highlighted how he would urge the public to ignore reports that he was arrested and released on stiff bail conditions by the ACC, and further that the Scorpion Squad of the ACC conducted a search of his dwelling premises. Those reports, he stated, are not only baseless and without foundation, but are calculated failed attempts to smear him for political gains.

He assured all Sierra Leoneans that having served his country in various public institutions both internally and externally for over 40 years without blemish, he remains firmly committed to maintain and defend this well-earned reputation and public trust going forward in his pursuit to the highest office of the land come 2023 under the banner of the mighty and development-oriented All People’s Congress Party.

This medium was informed that while addressing his supporters who accompanied him to the ACC and were close to the precinct of the Commission, Dr Samura Kamara stated that he will no longer honour the invitation of the ACC relating to the matter under question.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper