Dr. Samura Kamara Embarked On COVID-19 Sensitization And Grant Distribution Exercise In Kailahun And Kenema Districts

Dr. Samura Kamara is undertaking COVID-19 sensitization exercise and providing grant to the people of Sierra Leone. This project was officially launched in Kenema and Kailahun Districts respectively.

The grant captured people in Segbwema, Koindu, Pendembu, Daru, Dama, Dodo, Gaura, Lower Bambara etc. This financial support is to see how best women and men can be empowered in the execution of trade related activity going forward, this pilots project will be replicated in all the districts in Sierra Leone.

The grant benefit Regional, Districts, Constituency, Zonal Executives and Grassroots generally.

Thus, stakeholders in the Eastern region of Sierra Leone throw and showered praises on Dr. Samura Kamara for such laudable initiative, more so under this difficult economic environment. They however said, the grant given will be utilized for the rightful purpose for which it was provided.

One of the beneficiaries alluded to the existing fact that, our country needs opportunities of this nature and they will try as much as possible to make use of the grant given.

Quoting Karl Marx ” Every step of real movement is more important than a dozen programs”. Dr Samura Kamara on a live streaming discussion told the people that he is not reaching out for more slogans, but for Positive actions that will impact their livelihoods. The primitive propaganda on the bread and butter campaign have yielded no dividend in the lives of Sierra Leoneans. Dr Samura averred.

He commended party stakeholders and other beneficiaries for abiding to safety protocols in the fight against covid 19. He urged party executive and officials to have a strong desire for unity inorder to quickly move the suffering comrades and Sierra Leoneans in general from poverty to prosperity, as only a United APC will fundamentally change the economic, infrastructural, health and social backwardness Sierra Leone is currently experiencing.

Hundreds of facemask were provided to fulfill the fighting requirement of the pandemic.

