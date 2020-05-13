Dr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community

DR. SAMURA KAMARA DONATES FOOD & NON FOOD ITEMS TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY

The 2018 presidential flag bearer of the indomitable APC party Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara has on Tuesday, 11th May, 2020, donated over 1,500 bags of rice , 2000 facemasks and dozens of Veronica rubbers for hand- washing to the Muslim communities, fasting families and the mostly vulnerable and deprived people in Western Area during this holy month of Ramadan to help cushion the harsh economic burden the vulnerable people are facing during this excruciating time when the dreadful monster called COVID-19 is ravaging and halting the socioeconomic activities of the people.

This philanthropic gesture from the kindhearted and ardent believer in the Almighty, and also an epitome of religious tolerance is not the first neither the last as he had done similar humanitarian gestures prior to his active involvement in politics.

The 1,500 bags of rice, dozens of Veronica rubbers and 2000 facemasks monetarily worth about Le 200,000.000

Dr. Samura when addressing pressmen, he encouraged all to be kind and free giving, as giving in this holy month represents a symbol of blessing from the supreme Almighty.

The global pandemic has posed serious economic burden on the daily livelihood of the ordinary man particularly with the uncompromising economic measures imposed by the government in other to curtail the rapid transmission and eradication of the disease. These harsh but relevant measures have caused untold suffering for the masses especially the hand-to-mouth category whom form bulk of the country’s population. Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara said.

He continued by calling on all to love one another and to also have mercy for the poor especially in this difficult time when the cost of living is extremely difficult.

This goodness will be replicated to the other districts and regions as it’s an ongoing process aiming at providing food for the physically challenged, APC structures , the vulnerable, those living in the slum communities and the poorest of the poor. He ended.

Conclusively, Dr. Samura a man of passion and sympathy , having realized the difficulties people are facing in terms of earning their daily bread especially with the presence of the inter district partial lockdown, which to some extent is serving as a sharp impediment to farming and other socio-economic activities of the people and their livelihood, he humbly called on the government of President Bio to relax the inter district partial lockdown to give way for people to massively embark on farming as the rainy season has begun and people travel criss crossly to undertake massive farming activities.

He ended up by calling on all Sierra Leoneans to come together and join the fight against COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

My Sierra Leone

My Responsibility