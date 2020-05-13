24 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Dr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community

By Sierra Network
151
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr hands over two drainage construction sites to contractors

Today, the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, officially handed over two out of ten construction sites for...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community

DR. SAMURA KAMARA DONATES FOOD & NON FOOD ITEMS TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

BREAKING: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death

BREAKING NEWS: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

DR. SAMURA KAMARA DONATES FOOD & NON FOOD ITEMS TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY

The 2018 presidential flag bearer of the indomitable APC party Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara has on Tuesday, 11th May, 2020, donated over 1,500 bags of rice , 2000 facemasks and dozens of Veronica rubbers for hand- washing to the Muslim communities, fasting families and the mostly vulnerable and deprived people in Western Area during this holy month of Ramadan to help cushion the harsh economic burden the vulnerable people are facing during this excruciating time when the dreadful monster called COVID-19 is ravaging and halting the socioeconomic activities of the people.

This philanthropic gesture from the kindhearted and ardent believer in the Almighty, and also an epitome of religious tolerance is not the first neither the last as he had done similar humanitarian gestures prior to his active involvement in politics.

The 1,500 bags of rice, dozens of Veronica rubbers and 2000 facemasks monetarily worth about Le 200,000.000

Dr. Samura when addressing pressmen, he encouraged all to be kind and free giving, as giving in this holy month represents a symbol of blessing from the supreme Almighty.

The global pandemic has posed serious economic burden on the daily livelihood of the ordinary man particularly with the uncompromising economic measures imposed by the government in other to curtail the rapid transmission and eradication of the disease. These harsh but relevant measures have caused untold suffering for the masses especially the hand-to-mouth category whom form bulk of the country’s population. Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara said.
He continued by calling on all to love one another and to also have mercy for the poor especially in this difficult time when the cost of living is extremely difficult.

This goodness will be replicated to the other districts and regions as it’s an ongoing process aiming at providing food for the physically challenged, APC structures , the vulnerable, those living in the slum communities and the poorest of the poor. He ended.

Conclusively, Dr. Samura a man of passion and sympathy , having realized the difficulties people are facing in terms of earning their daily bread especially with the presence of the inter district partial lockdown, which to some extent is serving as a sharp impediment to farming and other socio-economic activities of the people and their livelihood, he humbly called on the government of President Bio to relax the inter district partial lockdown to give way for people to massively embark on farming as the rainy season has begun and people travel criss crossly to undertake massive farming activities.
He ended up by calling on all Sierra Leoneans to come together and join the fight against COVID-19 in Sierra Leone.

My Sierra Leone
My Responsibility

Previous articleBREAKING: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death
Next articleMayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr hands over two drainage construction sites to contractors
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr hands over two drainage construction sites to contractors

Today, the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, officially handed over two out of ten construction sites for...
Read more
Blog

Dr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community

Sierra Network - 0
DR. SAMURA KAMARA DONATES FOOD & NON FOOD ITEMS TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY The 2018 presidential flag bearer...
Read more
Current Affairs

BREAKING: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death

Sierra Network - 0
BREAKING NEWS: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone children and youth organisations deeply concerned over Amb. Hussain Muckson Sesay’s Detention

Sierra Network - 0
Press Release13 May 2020 Sierra Leone children and youth organisations deeply concerned by the Police arbitrary arrest and detention...
Read more
News

First Lady Feeds 10,000 Households Nationwide

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger As part of her annual Ramadan Feeding Program, a gesture geared towards dishing out food items to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone children and youth organisations deeply concerned over Amb. Hussain Muckson Sesay’s Detention

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Press Release13 May 2020 Sierra Leone children and youth organisations deeply concerned by the Police arbitrary arrest and detention...
Read more

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to Government Of Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to GoSL Statehouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 11th May, 2020. The Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis...
Read more

Dr. Samura Kamara Is Safe And Sound

Blog Sierra Network - 0
DR. SAMURA KAMARA IS SAFE AND SOUND The situation at the residence of Dr. Samura Kamara is under control.
Read more

Resident Minister North Suspended As He Calls For A Shoot-To-Kill Policy

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sources close to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio say he has indefinitely suspended the Resident Minister North,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr hands over two drainage construction sites to contractors

Sierra Network - 0