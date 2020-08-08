23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Dr. Moinina David Sengeh Officially Launched The Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign

By Sierra Network
Today with @MOBSSE_SL, I officially launched the Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign. With our policies of #RadicalInclusion + #ComprehensiveSafety we stop at nothing to ensure girls have access to safe and quality education. This augments the lifted school attendance ban on pregnant girls and enhances our Sexual Reproductive Health Education.

We engaged local stakeholders incl. Chiefs, Heads of female societies, religious leaders, the police, nurses, parents and children. Girls need to be protected and invested in- a message endorsed by Chief Kebbie of Sahn Malen and Chief Gbonda of Kpanga Krim. #PaopaSaloneMusBetteh

We also learned that the junior secondary school has one visibly pregnant girl who attended school and who will be taking the exams. I engaged some local stakeholders and they told she was well supported. On a different post I will tell you how on average 20-30 girls missed their national primary school exams across all districts because they were pregnant. All of us have lots of work to do. But we won’t stop… special shout out to First Lady Fatima Jabbe Maada Bio for being the most important champion of girls and girls education in Sierra Leone. Unequivocally, there’s no one person who has reached as many girls. Even the chiefs reference #HandsOffOurGirls when making commitments to have Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy.

Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy is to ensure that we reduce maternal teenage death to zero; enhance school completion/transition of girls; and support health of girls.

