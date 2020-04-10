22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Dr Kandeh Yumkella Questioned Press Releases From State House And Other MDA’s Saying They’re Becoming “Chaotic”

Opposition leader, Dr Kandeh Yumkella has expressed concern over a “string of press releases from State House, various ministries, departments and the police” relating to regulations to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying they’re becoming “chaotic” and ultra vires to the country’s constitution.

In a statement made on the parliamentary Whatsapp Group, the NGC leader said such statements didn’t constitute “regulations” for a State of Emergency. He said that 15 days ago he’d moved a motion in parliament for such regulations to be presented to the House within two weeks for a debate and subsequent gazetting. The motion was unanimously carried and the deputy justice minister assured it would be done, yet hadn’t still been done, Yumkella said.

“It is bad governance to arbitrarily disregard constitutional provisions and resort to governing by decree. I am sure that Mr. President does not want to govern by decrees through press releases. So we should support him by acting as responsible legislators” he went on.

