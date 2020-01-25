NEWS RELEASE: Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Hosts Former U.N. Diplomat Michael von der Schulenburg in Makeni City

Sierra Leone Office of the Former President H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma

Makeni City – 25th January 2020 – Former President of Sierra Leone and one of Africa’s most distinguished statesmen, H.E. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has hosted Mr. Michael von der Schulenburg at the Koroma Residence in Makeni City. Mr. Schulenburg was the Executive Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Sierra Leone from 2009 until 2012 during the time the former president was in office.

Mr. Schulenburg is visiting Sierra Leone on the Invitation of the current president, H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio who has awarded Mr. Schulenburg with a national honour on behalf of Sierra Leone.

Speaking on his arrival in Makeni City today Saturday 25th January 2020, to a warm welcome from the Former President, Mr. Schulenburg expressed appreciation to his host for graciously agreeing to see him when Mr. Schulenburg requested for the visit at such a short notice.

Mr. Schulenburg said he drove all the way from Freetown to meet the former president in Makeni as a sign of the abiding respect and the deep admiration he had for Former President Ernest Koroma.

Mr. Schulenburg said that it is no surprise that the former president was being utilized so well by the International Community given his credentials built whilst he was in office.

Mr. Schulenburg emphasized on the need for continuous dialogue amongst Sierra Leoneans and reminded of how Africa has very unique conflict resolution traits fashioned as the ‘Palaver Hut Methodology’ and which encouraged and promoted dialogue.

On his part, the former president, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, said his doors in Makeni will always be open to Mr. Schulenburg and thanked him for the visit.

Former President Koroma expressed hope that the Peace, Stability, Sustainable Development and the very admirable practise of Democracy which Sierra Leone, as a country, had come to be known for under his leadership when he was President, will continue to be the hallmark that Sierra Leone should be associated with.

Former President Koroma agreed with Mr. Schulenburg on the beauty of dialogue and used the opportunity of his chat with the former U.N. Diplomat to reiterate what has been his position since he retired as President.

“As I stated in my Handing Over notes to H.E. President Bio and which I have re-stated at every opportunity since then, I am always ready to assist in any way possible to promote peace, unity and development in Sierra Leone,” Former President Koroma told Mr. Michael von der Schulenburg as he personally escorted his guest back to his vehicle.

Mr. Schulenburg has since left Makeni heading back to Freetown.

