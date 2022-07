Dr Dennis Bright& @ClaudiusFemi released on bail having spent 4 nights in #SierraLeone Police custody on allegation of inciting people to demonstrate. #SaloneTwitter@cvoule Bail conditions required both to surrender their passports. Their 2 sureties also did same.

