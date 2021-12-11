Dr. Austin Demby Launched The Sierra Leone Association Of Public Health Students officially in Makeni City..… (SLAPHS)

Saturday 4th December 2021 in Makeni City the Honorable Minister of Health and Sanitation Dr. Austin Demby launched for the first time in Sierra Leone The Sierra Leone Association of Public Health Students.

SLAPHS is a Public Health Students’ Association that conducts health education processes to educate the public on disease occurrences and their preventions and maintaining a good hygienic environment.

The association work is to foster unity amongst the Public Health Students nationwide, to protect and promote the welfare of Public Health Students all over the country,

to bring members together in other to discuss and recommend measures that can promote public health students’ togetherness in different Universities, to encourage members uphold integrity and professional conducts before and after graduation and to engage in public lectures, summits, symposia and sensitizations towards health related practices.

While officially launching the association, the honorable minister of health and sanitation Dr Austin Demby said, Public health promotes the welfare of the entire population, ensures its security and protects it from the spread of infectious disease and environmental hazards, and helps to ensure access to safe and quality care to benefit the population.

He congratulated the students for standing out in help changing the face of public health specialty in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Demby assured the association that, the Ministry through his leadership and with support from His Excellency Julius Maada Bio will support the association in achieving their goals.

In attendance to grace this land mark occasion, the District Medical Officer Bo DHMT, Dr Ronald Carshon Marsh, the Acting Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation madam Doris Bah together with Dr Mame Awa Toure ICAP’s country director in Sierra Leone and other high personalities across the country.

The association cover various universities such as: The University of Makeni (UNIMAK), Njala University, Milton Margai College of Education and Technology, Ernest Bai Koroma University.

