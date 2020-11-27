21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, November 27, 2020
Doctors, Staffs, Patients Report Appalling Conditions At Connaught Hospital…

By Sierra Network
Sierra Network

A Commentary By Ranger

Being the country’s largest referral hospital for almost all kinds of sicknesses, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation as a matter of priority must pay serious attention to reports by doctors and patients that Connaught Hospital is in an appalling state.

This week, a sister publication reported that senior medical doctors attached to the Hospital are on a go-slow strike because they are fed up with the hospital’s lack of requisite drugs and medical equipment to do their work well. The report disclose that the theatre is filled with outdated equipment. Patients are reported to be discharging themselves because there are no doctors to treat them.

Concerning the appalling condition of Connaught Hospital, and the need for it to be effectively addressed, a Task Force was established by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation as way back as 2013 that presented its report to former President Koroma on Thursday 15th August at State House. Part of it reads:

“The players have changed, but the issues are not new…Connaught Hospital should be in the forefront in providing medical services in this country…”

Former President Koroma recalled that before he launched the Free Health Care Initiative in 2010, he visited all the hospitals in the country, and what he saw shocked him tremendously. He described the poor performance of the hospitals in the country, including the state of sanitation and hygiene in most of the hospitals he visited as ridiculous.

The ex-President noted that the reason why Government has not made any headway in transforming Connaught Hospital, despite all the support from multi-lateral institutions to overhaul it, is lack of sincerity. He further recalled that the last time Connaught Hospital was refurbished ,just before he assumed office in 2007, the project collapsed even before the hospital was commissioned.

Ex-President Koroma deplored the attitude of those who toy with the lives of Sierra Leoneans by giving contracts to people who supply equipment that could not be used because of lack of expertise to operate them as heartless, and having no regard for the lives of the people.

Delving into the report, Dr. Eva Hanciles highlighted the major malaise identified by the Task Force that affected patient care at the hospital:

1. Unsafe, insecure, worn-out, untidy hospital facilities

2. High rate of hospital acquired infections

3. Limited range of services

4. Delay in treating emergencies

5. Lack of critical drugs, equipment and consumables

6. Unfair and unclear hospital charges and fees

These were caused by:

a. poor supervision and disciplining of ward nurses, house officers and other staff

b. Unreliable plumbing and poor hygiene and waste management

c. Weak and poorly supervised administrative staff

d. Inadequate clinical guidelines and audits

e. Shortage of senior and mid-grade staff

f. Poor maintenance and training for use of equipment

g. Unreliable diagnostic tests from labs and radiology and

h. Poor identification and procurement of critical supplies

*Other challenges include:*

i. Shortage of senior and mid-grade staff

j. ineffective hospital administrative systems

k. unclear process for government financing

l. delays in payment

m. Lack of technical expertise

n. Lack of specialist training opportunities

o. Unclear responsibility for strategic leadership between hospital staff, the hospital board, FCC and MOHS among others.

The Task Force as such gave 10 recommendations to overhaul Connaught Hospital and to turn it into a true model of health service delivery Excellence in Sierra Leone:

1. Establish an Independent Board

2. Limit intervention of MOHS in day-to-day running of the hospital

3. Restructure internal management systems

4. Appoint a qualified and experienced Hospital Manager and overhaul the Finance Department

5. Improve coordination of external programmes and increase accountability to hospital management

6. Change Government financing for Connaught Hospital

7. Support establishment of in-country postgraduate training, with international training in the interim

8. Identify external partners to provide on-job training for existing staff

9. Introduce free emergency drugs and overhaul the OPD to become an Emergency Department and

10. To establish a Social Welfare Department and system for bed management

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

