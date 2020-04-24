NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: April 24, 2020 District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response By Sierra Network April 24, 2020 180 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Read more Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face...Read more NewsSierra Network - April 24, 20200Updates On COVID-19 Accounts – Over Le39Bill Paid Into Coronavirus Account Updates On COVID-19 Accounts Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Tagscoronaviruscoronavirus in sierra leonecovid-19 in sierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleUse Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News Current AffairsSierra Network - April 24, 20200District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response District Coordinators For The COVID-19 Response Read more Current Affairs Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend... Read more News Updates On COVID-19 Accounts – Over Le39Bill Paid Into Coronavirus Account Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Updates On COVID-19 Accounts Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 3 COVID-19 Death Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 STATUS UPDATE FOR COVID 1924th April 20201 new death as at 14:00👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 As at 11am today 24 April 2020,... Read more Current Affairs Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Use Of Face Masks – Solomon Jamiru Esq Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 At the first daily update in my new role, I was inadvertently or otherwise touching the face of my mask. A friend... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Death, Total 3 COVID-19 Death Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 STATUS UPDATE FOR COVID 1924th April 20201 new death as at 14:00👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 As at 11am today 24 April 2020,... Read more Sierra Leone Registered 18 New COVID-19 Cases Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 COVID-19 Update24th April 202018 new confirmed cases82 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement Read more Western Area is showing a rapid rise – Solomon Jamiru Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 24, 2020 0 Situation Room doing a fantastic job:- I visited the EOC Situation Room yesterday 23 April, and had a... Read more - Advertisement -