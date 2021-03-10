DISABLED INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION Begins Construction Of Mosque In Sierra Leone

By: Kadija Barrie of Salone Messenger

The Disabled International Foundation, a charitable NGO, has started the construction of a mosque in the Kasson Village, Lungi-Port Loko District in Sierra Leone, in memory of Haja Fatima Saptieu Badara Thorpe, who was a devoted Muslim, and someone committed to the cause of Islam and humanity.

The Turning of the Sod ceremony was held with the participation of officials from the organization, community leaders, and religious leaders from the neighboring villages, and representatives from the community.

The Chairman Section Chief Pa Kombrabai Sesay along with other elders of the village conducted the turning of the sod. The decision to establish the mosque was met with a great welcome from the community.

The mosque is being constructed as part of Disabled International Foundation’s FAITH project which seeks to provide inclusive and safe religious spaces open to everyone, in the hope that through these religious spaces people of all faiths and from across society can learn and engage in a mission of peaceful coexistence for generations to come.

The Founder and CEO of Disabled International Foundation, Mrs. Imambay Kamara have on Sunday, 7 March 2021, handed over a parcel of land to the people of Kassana village for the construction of the mosque, the memory of Haja Fatima Saptieu Thorpe who is the late mother of the CEO.

The project is being supported by the CEO, family members, and supporters of the foundation, as part of their efforts to keep the legacy of the late mother.

Mrs. Imambay Kamara said: “Our mother’s love for Islam was great. Our Mum has always wanted to go to Hajj in Mecca. She was very happy when we’re able to send her to Mecca in 2001. Unfortunately, she passed away and answered the call of Allah two days after her return from Mecca”.

Mrs. Imambay Kamara was inspired to build the mosque in memory of the late mother. The masjid would serve as a place of worship for the people in the village, and as a place where they can offer daily prayers, and also recite Duas on behalf of the late mother.

The mosque has been named after the late mother – Masjid Haja Fatima Saptieu Thorpe. The mosque will continue to provide support to the community including food after prayers, training, and medical assistance.

“I want to applaud the relentless efforts of the Disabled International Foundation and its CEO Mrs. Imambay Kamara for the continued support to disabled and less-privilege in Sierra Leone”, said Mr. Saa David Musa Yamba the country coordinator for the organization.

Mr. Yamba appealed to the people of kassona Village to embrace the mosque and help in sustaining the project including providing water for the mosque and health and sanitation support. The construction of the mosque is expected to be done by youths of the village who be paid for their work, giving them employment opportunities in the village.

The Disabled International Foundation, based in the United Kingdom & Sierra Leone is a non-government organization that helps disabled people and vulnerable children and women in society.