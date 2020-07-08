Director General of Sierra Leone Correctional Service Reveals Findings On Prison Riot

BRIEFINGS FROM THE SIERRA LEONE CORRECTIONAL SERVICE ON THE INCIDENCE OF 29TH APRIL, 2020
CAUSES
▫️overcrowding
▫️Pademba road Correctional Centre houses all categories of inmates (especially high risk)
▫️On that day, there were 1, 300 inmates (400% overcrowding), in a centre built to hold 324 inmates
▫️Staff shortage (40% under strength)
▫️Covid- 19’s outbreak prevented recruitment, which was in the pipeline
▫️Index covid- 19 case led to drastic measures instituted that restricted movement within the facility
▫️Suspension of court sittings
▫️Closure of the tuck shop (retail outlet within)
RIOT
▫️Started around 7:30 am and ended around 11am
▫️Inmates damaged workshop doors and set stores and some other buildings on fire
▫️held some officers hostage, and pelted stones at officers
▫️rivalry inmate groups within the centre clashed and wreaked havoc on themselves
▫️OSD personnel initially fired teargas into the centre to restore calm, but failed
▫️armed personnel forced their way in and used reasonable force to restore calm
DAMAGE ASSESSMENT
▫️stores, catering, reception, hospital, and workshop (Le 20 billion)
▫️inmates refused to yield to orders and return to their cells
AFTERMATH
▫️31 fatalities, including 1 Corrections Officer
▫️12 inmates died from gunshot wounds
▫️16 inmates died from blunt force
▫️2 inmates died of illnesses
▫️21 inmates sustained injuries
▫️32 Corrections Officers sustained injuries
▫️6 of the corpses have been identified and given befitting burials by their families
▫️24 are still in the morgue, unidentified
MOVING FORWARD
▫️The setting- up of a riot command post
▫️Psychosocial support to affected persons
▫️Multi- sectorial engagement to ensure better reforms in the SLCS
