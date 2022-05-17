25.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Updated:

Did you know, The European Union funded the Magbele bridge? European Union In Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
1888
0

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Did you know? The European Union funded Magbele bridge was built with double lanes of 3.65 metres wide each. It also has a footpath of 1.5 metres wide on each side of the bridge to guarantee the safety of pedestrians.

🇸🇱
🤝
🇪🇺
