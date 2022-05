Did you know, The European Union funded the Magbele bridge? European Union In Sierra Leone

Did you know? The European Union funded Magbele bridge was built with double lanes of 3.65 metres wide each. It also has a footpath of 1.5 metres wide on each side of the bridge to guarantee the safety of pedestrians.

