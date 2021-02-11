38.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 11, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Did Union Trust Bank FIRED Garvyn Cole For Commenting On First Lady’s Post??

By Sierra Network
902
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Did Union Trust Bank FIRED Garvyn Cole For Commenting On First Lady’s Post??

A Union Trust Bank (UTB) employee who made a social media comment on the Facebook page of...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 14 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update10th February 20212 New Cases3803 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

NGC Writes Bank Governor And Financial Secretary In Regards To The Office Of The First Lady

Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A Union Trust Bank (UTB) employee who made a social media comment on the Facebook page of the wife of the President of Sierra Leone has been dismissed today by the bank. Attached with this post is the termination letter of the employee, Mr. Garvyn Cole and the social media comment that triggered the bank’s action.

This is an example of the climate of repression in the country. This should tell us why many citizens in Sierra Leone today are afraid to freely speak out on issues affecting their lives. We must defend Mr. G. Cole’s right to employment and free speech. His comment has nothing to do with his job. -Chernoh Bah-

Termination Letter

Below is the encounter on First Lady Fatima Bio’s Facebook Post

Please see what the said Article 24 which UTB used to summarily dismiss Mr. G. Cole

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 14 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Did Union Trust Bank FIRED Garvyn Cole For Commenting On First Lady’s Post??

A Union Trust Bank (UTB) employee who made a social media comment on the Facebook page of...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 14 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update10th February 20212 New Cases3803 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

NGC Writes Bank Governor And Financial Secretary In Regards To The Office Of The First Lady

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Bread and Butter + High Taxes… Citizens Demand Review of 2021 Finance Act

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Citizens have raised hue and cry over the astronomical increases in the prices of essential commodities, especially...
Read more
Press Release

Sierra Leone U17 National Team DISQUALIFIED From The CAF U17 Qualifying Tournament In Senegal

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NGC Writes Bank Governor And Financial Secretary In Regards To The Office Of The First Lady

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Bread and Butter + High Taxes… Citizens Demand Review of 2021 Finance Act

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Citizens have raised hue and cry over the astronomical increases in the prices of essential commodities, especially...
Read more

Musa Tombo Is Back In Sierra Leone From Norway

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Musa Noah Kamara (Tombo) has safely arrived in Sierra Leone this evening via Air France airways from Norway
Read more

Parliament Approves New Minister Of Health

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By: John T AllieuPublic Relations UnitMoHS. The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 9th February 2021 approved with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0