Did Union Trust Bank FIRED Garvyn Cole For Commenting On First Lady’s Post??

A Union Trust Bank (UTB) employee who made a social media comment on the Facebook page of the wife of the President of Sierra Leone has been dismissed today by the bank. Attached with this post is the termination letter of the employee, Mr. Garvyn Cole and the social media comment that triggered the bank’s action.

This is an example of the climate of repression in the country. This should tell us why many citizens in Sierra Leone today are afraid to freely speak out on issues affecting their lives. We must defend Mr. G. Cole’s right to employment and free speech. His comment has nothing to do with his job. -Chernoh Bah-

Termination Letter

Below is the encounter on First Lady Fatima Bio’s Facebook Post

Please see what the said Article 24 which UTB used to summarily dismiss Mr. G. Cole